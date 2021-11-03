CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Therapist; Systemic Clinical Practice - Grade 11-13 £38,883 - £43,860

Job title: Therapist; Systemic Clinical Practice

Department: Children’s Services

Location: Croydon Council (CR0)

Grade / Salary: Grade 11-13 £38,883 - £43,860

Hours of work: 36 per week / Monday – Friday

Contract type: Permanent

To register for Croydon Council Children's Services recruitment webinar on Wednesday 24th November 2021 copy and paste this link into your browser.

“Are you creative and passionate about working with children, young people and families?” -“Yes” Then we want you! Come and join Croydon as we continue our journey to excellence. Make a difference. Be the difference.

Our Mission

The London Borough of Croydon is a thriving cultural hub. It’s a truly unique place to work and Croydon is one of the fastest growing populations in the UK, home to 94,000 children. So it’s an exciting time to be joining us in working creatively and innovatively with families, communities and Social Workers to make positive lasting change in the lives of our children, young people and families.

Benefits of Working With Us

  • A wide range of learning and development opportunities including role-specific skills training, professional mentoring, training roles and support for academic study
  • Dedicated workforce development team ensuring staff are trained to meet the needs of the service, whether through specific therapy training, specialist qualifications or study, and our staff have the opportunity and support to progress in their careers
  • Opportunity to work part time or full time depending on circumstances
  • Parking permits provided
  • 31 days’ annual leave in addition to Bank Holidays
  • A pension scheme with an average employer contribution of 20%
  • Being part of a happy, talented and experienced multi-disciplinary service

The Opportunity

To provide clinical services to families, children, young people, foster carers, and looked after children, their carer networks, partner agencies and social workers across the service. To provide wellbeing assessments and short-term direct work, clinical Consultations, working both autonomously within professional guidelines and the overall framework of the team’s clinical procedures as well as occasional joint work and as part of a team. This role also offers the opportunity to work with the clinical service in embedding systemic practice and teaching through bite size sessions and small workshops across Children’s Social Care.

Why Join Us

  • Our team consists of experienced, dedicated practitioners
  • We meet regularly to make sure everyone we work with has the support and knowledge needed to make a difference and be the difference to our families, communities and colleagues
  • At Croydon relationships matter - we are about strong partnerships and working together to make lasting positive change
  • We are an established team who can help you settle in and offer their expertise
  • You will have the support of an extremely knowledgeable understanding manager
  • You will have access to a busy, buzzy, committed workforce and work environment
  • Opportunities to work from home and work flexibly to provide you with more work-life balance
  • Opportunities to think together with your manager about career development and identify resources to support your aspirations
  • Support to help you grow, develop, learn and lead

About You

To be successful in the role you will have the following experience;

  • Post-qualification clinical experience
  • An ability to demonstrate knowledge and therapeutic skills to deliver psychological treatments in line with NICE guidelines as relevant to working with the needs of children looked after and their support networks
  • Skills in the use of methods of assessment, intervention and management in relation to children and young people with moderate and complex mental, physical and behavioural conditions
  • Skills in the ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing, and to understand and manage complex, technical and / or clinically sensitive information to patients, their family, careers and other professional colleagues both within and outside the NHS
  • Ability to work in partnership across organisations and work effectively within the culture
  • Skilled in providing clinical consultation to other professional and non-professional groups

Disclaimer

Croydon Council is an inclusive employer. We welcome applications from all sections of the community. We will be pleased to consider applications from candidates seeking flexible working arrangements. As users of the disability confident scheme, we guarantee to interview all disabled applicants who meet the minimum criteria for the advertised role.

Croydon council is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and vulnerable adults and expects all staff to share this commitment. The Successful candidate will be subject to an Enhanced DBS check which allows them to work with children.

To register for Croydon Council Children’s Services recruitment webinar on Wednesday 24th November 2021 copy and paste this link into your browser.

