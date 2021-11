A core personal and professional mantra of mine is “never let a relationship drop to zero.” Now, in a time when most of us are still working virtually with limited travel, it takes more effort than ever to stay in touch with people. Whether you’re interviewing for a job, trying to land a new client, or just maintaining friendships, the biggest mistake you can make is looking at a relationship as transactional. The key is to build authentic, long-term relationships, and that takes work.

