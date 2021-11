The Santa Clara Valley Open Space Authority has purchased 60 acres of farmland in the Coyote Valley as part of its mission to protect the region’s agricultural spaces. The acreage is located near the intersection of Laguna Avenue and Santa Teresa Boulevard in the Mid-Coyote Valley area and was bought from WP Investments LLC for more than $3 million with help from the California Department of Conservation and other groups, according to a news release Monday.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO