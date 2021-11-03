CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Did Special K & Da Brat Squash Their Beef Just Like Jay-Z & Dame Dash!? [WATCH]

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 6 days ago

Ending a beef can be one of the biggest signs of maturity, and it looks like our very own co-hosts Special K & Da Brat are ready to bury their past transgressions for good.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. ( Terms and conditions ).

Sparked by Jay-Z’s olive branch extended to former business partner Dame Dash while accepting his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame recently, we introduced listeners to call in and let it out on-air by squashing any problems they may have with another person. Of course, that led to some old issues getting dug up within our own little family and, well, just listen below to see how it all went down!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rickey Smiley Morning Show (@rickeysmileymorningshow)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Watch them come together below with this special segment on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show :

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Comments / 0

Related
hiphop-n-more.com

Dame Dash Says He’s Ready To Squash Beef with Jay-Z Following Rock & Roll Shout Out

Damon Dash says he’s ready to end bitter beef with Jay-Z. At the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Jay surprised audience by shouting out Dame Dash with whom he’s been in beef for the past 20 years. “Shout out to Dame [Dash]; I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments, and I appreciate you and thank you for that,” said Jay during the speech which you can watch here.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Damon Dash ready to end Jay-Z feud: “We need to squash everything”

Damon Dash has said that he’s open to ending the decades-long feud with his Roc-A-Fella co-founder Jay-Z. His comments come on the back of Jay’s heartfelt shout-out to Dash during his acceptance speech at the ceremony for his Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Former US president Barack Obama inducted Jay-Z as the latest rap star to receive the honour, joining previous hip-hop inductees The Notorious B.I.G., Tupac, N.W.A. and Public Enemy.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Da Brat
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Dame Dash
energy941.com

And Just Like That… Jay-Z Deletes His Instagram

Jay-Z just came to Instagram earlier this week to promote his Netflix movie, “The Harder They Fall,” Jay is one of the executive producers of the film. After posting the movie poster on his page his IG has disappeared from the platform. The Instagram account quickly amassed over 2 million followers and Jay followed one person, his wife Beyoncé, who returned the favor.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

JAY-Z Gives Dame Dash His Props During Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction

JAY-Z is the first living solo rap artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. The hip-hip icon acknowledged his mother, sister, and former business partner Dame Dash in his speech during Saturday evening’s induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Stop Sending Her Clips of Jamie Costa’s Viral Impression of the Late Actor

Robin Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, is asking fans to use discretion when sharing videos of other comedians impersonating her late father. “Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it … please, stop sending me the ‘test footage,’” the 32-year-old star wrote via Twitter on Tuesday, October 12, referring to Jamie Costa’s recent viral clip.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squash#Rock Roll#Special K Da Brat
HollywoodLife

Raven-Symoné Admits She Broke Up With Her Now-Wife Miranda Maday 8 Yrs. Ago Before 2020 Wedding: ‘I Messed Up’

Raven-Symoné & Miranda Maday’s love story is tumultuous, but Miranda revealed on the HL podcast she ‘always knew’ that Raven was ‘her person.’. Raven-Symoné and Miranda Maday’s love story goes quite far back, when the two met several years ago at a karaoke event and locked eyes. “I just walked up I was like, ‘Hi, how are you? Nice to see you, pretty eyes.’ And we actually didn’t leave each other’s side for like a good week or two after that,” Raven recalled on the HollywoodLife Podcast. The actress was planning a move to New York shortly after the two met and invited Miranda, a social media manager, to join her. However, it was just a short time later that the now-married faced a hiccup in their fairytale. “Sometimes you live in your child’s brain for so long until that right person comes along and shakes you out of your normal programming, and I couldn’t take it because I’m a wreck. So I broke up with her, and she was mad at me for good,” Raven recalled.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s Restaurant Group Accused Of Owing Over $20K In Back Taxes

Starting a business isn’t easy — especially a restaurant. So many new restaurants fail within their first year, and very few make it to the five-year mark. That’s because so much goes into it. From managing labor to cash flow, there’s an endless number of considerations that come with running a restaurant, and thus, there’s […] The post Kandi Burruss And Todd Tucker’s Restaurant Group Accused Of Owing Over $20K In Back Taxes appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MAJIC 102.1

Claudia Jordan Says Nene Leakes Is “Lucky Anybody Showed Up” [VIDEO]

In a recent interview NeNe Leakes felt nothing but ‘Reality TV’ (not genuine) love from Cynthia Bailey as well as her so-called Real Housewives family when asked about the support she received after the heart breaking loss of her husband Greg Leakes after battling cancer for several years.  According to NeNe Leakes her ex-friend/Ex RHOA Cynthia Bailey […]
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Travis Scott's girlfriend Kylie Jenner breaks silence on Astroworld deaths: 'We weren't aware'

Kylie Jenner broke her silence about the tragedy that occurred at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight people dead. Jenner, who is expecting her second child with Scott, took to her Instagram Story on Saturday to share her condolences with the families of the victims. She also made sure to note that Scott was not aware of the gravity of the situation happening in the crowd when he decided to continue on with the show.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Kelly Rowland Says She'll 'Never Understand' Why Her Recent Interaction With Jay-Z Went Viral

The former member of Destiny's Child and the 'Empire State of Mind' hitmaker come across each other when they attend 'The Harder They Fall' premiere in Los Angeles. AceShowbiz - Kelly Rowland was left baffled after her recent interaction with Jay-Z at "The Harder They Fall" premiere went viral. When addressing the matter, the former Destiny's Child member admitted that she will "never understand" what's the big deal about it.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Stevie J and Faith Evans Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Stevie J and Faith Evans are calling it quits. According to court docs obtained by ET, the Grammy-winning record producer filed a petition for divorce from Evans at a Los Angeles County Superior Court Monday. The couple tied the knot in July 2018 during a quiet ceremony in their hotel...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Essence

Al B. Sure! Reveals His Cousin Christopher Williams Is In A Coma

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Al B. Sure! shared some shocking news with his fans yesterday evening regarding the medical issues that fellow 80’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is allegedly suffering from. The singer, real name...
CELEBRITIES
hiphollywood.com

Darius McCrary Engaged To Rick James’ Ex-Wife

Darius McCrary has been in the news as of late. Last week the former “Family Matters” star revealed he’s engaged after photos and videos posted by trans reality star Sidney Starr went viral. Folks online quickly thought the two were a couple, but according to McCrary they’re just friends. He said as much in a video with his TV mom Jo Marie Payton and also said he’s got a fiancé.
RELATIONSHIPS
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

132
Followers
255
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy