Lead Child Therapist

North Yorkshire Child Therapeutic Service

Foundation

24 hours per week

£28,672 per annum, pro rata

Permanent

Harrogate/Scarborough/York

We are looking for an individual who is passionate about supporting children affected by domestic abuse to overcome their trauma to join us as a Lead Child Therapist.

This is an exciting role within our North Yorkshire Child Therapeutic Service, designed to help children and young people, aged 4-17yrs address issues that arise from experiencing or witnessing domestic abuse, supporting recovery and building resilience.

This role will involve leading and managing a small team of employed and student therapist, coordinating day to day activities, whilst directly delivering therapy to a small case load of children.

To be successful in this role you will be passionate about the aims of the service, have experience of working with children/young people in a therapy setting, experience of leading a team and a desire to support students on their journey towards professional qualification.

The successful applicant can be office based in Harrogate, Scarborough, or York.

The service is delivered County wide and will require travel therefore you must have access to a car for work purposes and hold a full current UK driving licence. Hybrid working arrangements are on offer, meaning a mix of office and home working will be considered for the successful applicant.

If you have the right qualifications and experience, are passionate about supporting children and young people to recovery and move on from their experiences of domestic abuse and want to take the next steps in your career journey into management, then this role is for you.

If you think you have what it takes to make a difference in young people’s lives, we would love to hear from you. Please download the Role Profile for more information.

Foundation’s core values are: People, Passion, Collaboration and Integrity.

We aim for our workforce to reflect the diverse and exciting region we serve. We want you to have every opportunity to shine and show us your talents. Please let us know if there is anything we can do to make sure the assessment process works for you.

Closing Date: 14th Nov-2021

Provisional Interview Date: TBC