City to hold city council and mayor elections

Sedona AZ (November 3, 2021) – The city of Sedona will conduct its 2022 primary election on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, and its general election, if necessary, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. If a candidate receives a majority of all the votes cast at the primary election, they will be elected to the office for which they are a candidate, effective the date of the general election. A general election is only required if the offices are not filled at the primary election.

The new city council members will be seated between Nov. 22, 2022 and Dec. 13, 2022.

The following seats are available: three council seats for a four-year term, and the mayor’s seat for a two-year term. The monthly compensation is $500 for councilors and $700 for the mayor.

For those wishing to run for the Sedona City Council, candidate packets are available at the Sedona city clerk’s office at 102 Roadrunner Dr. It is highly recommended that those interested in running schedule an appointment to pick up and review a candidate packet. To be eligible for city council, a candidate must be a qualified elector at the time of election, be at least 18 years of age on or before the election, have resided within the Sedona city limits for one year preceding the election and have had his/her civil rights restored if the person has been convicted of a felony.

The city clerk’s office is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Appointments after 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday are also available. Candidate nomination forms must be filed with the city clerk between 7 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022 and 5 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022.

Please contact City Clerk Susan Irvine at 928-282-3113 or sirvine@sedonaaz.gov for more information.

