A Mexican judge on Wednesday ordered a former oil executive and key figure in a corruption scandal linked to Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht to be held in preventive detention in prison. Emilio Lozoya, who ran state oil giant Pemex from 2012-2016 and was once an advisor to former president Enrique Pena Nieto, was extradited by Spain in July 2020. He had avoided going to prison while on trial after agreeing with prosecutors to cooperate as a witness in the Odebrecht case. According to prosecutors, Lozoya has alleged that multimillion-dollar bribes from the Brazilian firm were channeled into the presidential campaign that brought Pena Nieto to power in 2012.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO