Mental Health

Waking Night Support Worker – Mental Health

The Guardian
 9 days ago
Are you a warm, passionate and empathetic individual? If so, we are looking for a part time Waking Night Support Worker to join our Mental Health supported living service in Longsight, Manchester.

This position involves providing individualised person centred care and support to adults with mental health needs living in supported housing. You will be responsible for promoting emotional wellbeing and independence, encouraging the people we support to enjoy a fulfilling and valued life.

Waking Night Support Worker Duties:

  • Develop and sustain warm and trusting relationships with service users
  • Promote the self-esteem, happiness and emotional health of service users, encouraging and supporting them to express their needs, views and concerns
  • Provide respectful personal care in accordance with the needs, wishes and preferred routines outlined in the individual’s personal support plans

Experience is desirable for this role, but it is not essential as full training will be provided.

This position is ideal for a candidate looking for part time night work, as it involves working 22 hours per week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Benefits of working with Creative Support:

  • Competitive pay, pension with company contribution and 28 days annual leave, with a holiday bonus after two years of service
  • Support to complete the nationally recognised Care Certificate and Social Care Diploma
  • Company paid enhanced DBS for all staff
  • All our staff are supported 24/7 by our out-of-hours teams
  • Free 24/7 counselling and employee support program

Creative Support is a passionate, inclusive, and anti-racist organisation. We are a Stonewall Diversity Champion, Disability Confident Employer who have recently received Investors in People Silver award. We actively encourage applications from candidates from all backgrounds and cultures.

We expect all applicants to Creative Support to have had at least their first Covid 19 vaccination prior to starting employment with us and to be committed to having the second vaccination within a 3 month period.

