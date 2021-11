Just updated vmware player to 16.2.0 and after successful installation launched my virtual Windows Server 2019 and it was slow to start and when I got it up, it was not responding at all. I run all my virtual machines from USB3 SSD hard drive, no problems until this update. Hopefully they will fix this issue soon! Downgraded back to 16.0.0 and issue went away. Hopefully this is the right place to inform you guys! I will submit more info if needed!

COMPUTERS ・ 13 DAYS AGO