No tool is more important in a PC gamer's arsenal than the gaming mouse. It performs most of the major tasks in any game, and each action requires pinpoint accuracy. That's why it's not only important to have a mouse you can adjust the sensitivity on, but also one you're okay holding for hours on end. Not to mention, there are a number of other key factors you need to consider: programmable buttons, RGB lighting, and more. And of course, you have to decide between wired or wireless options--thankfully, wireless gaming mice are quite good these days.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO