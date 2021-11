Most fantasy football owners had given up on Cole Kmet this season; some are still waiting on Darnell Mooney; others have had their eye on Pat Freiermuth for a few weeks. Wherever you fall on these three players, it’s safe to say that after their big games on Monday night, they’ll all be among the top Week 10 fantasy waiver wire pickups and free agent adds, joining guys like Jordan Howard, Devonta Freeman, Brandon Bolden/Rhamondre Stevenson, and Elijah Moore. Freiermuth might actually command a waivers claim, while Kmet and Mooney will be among the many who will be targeted as free agents after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues.

NFL ・ 21 HOURS AGO