CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Youth Worker - Hub (Welshpool)

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

Main Purpose of Post:

To provide youth work support for the Senior Youth Worker to develop and deliver effective youth work in the area including; youth clubs, one to one support, outreach work, school based projects/support, holiday schemes and accredited programmes (DofE, ACU, Adventure Service Challenge and Youth Achievement awards) in order to ensure an extensive range of appropriate services are available for young people. To assist with the management and operation of youth clubs/projects in the area to enable effective provision, ensure quality of performance and support the young people who attend.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Senior Social Worker (Through Care 14+)

Senior Social Worker (Through Care 14+) Are you looking for a new and exciting opportunity? There is no better time than now to join Powys Children’s Services. We are a fast-improving service with a clear vision on good outcomes for children and their families. The implementation of Signs of Safety and a real focus on early prevention and intervention allows us to ensure children kept at the forefront our decision making.
JOBS
The Guardian

Service Support Worker (Homebased) - Hertfordshire

Fixed Term Contract until 31st March 2022 (with possibility of extension) 24 hours per week: 6-hour shifts that have rotating start times (day and night) We've got an opportunity... Do you love helping people in need? Are you looking for a rewarding role that could kick start your career in...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acu#The Senior Youth Worker#Dofe
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
The Guardian

Youth Intervention Practitioner - London (UCLH)

As a Youth Intervention Practitioner based in the University College London Hospital A&E department, you will support young people who are experiencing trauma or tragedy and their families. You’ll be part of a team that is fully embedded in the hospital and that is highly valued by clinicians and community partners alike.
JOBS
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Dilapidated’ child prison to remain open as government ‘secure school’ plans delayed for another year

A “dilapidated” youth prison where children have been subjected to “unjustifiable” and sometimes unlawful levels of force is to remain open, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.It comes as The Independent can reveal that plans to open the UK’s first “secure school”, which the government has said is “critical” to its vision of youth custody, has been delayed for another year. The government committed in December 2016 to phase out juvenile young offender institutions and secure training centres and to replace them with a network of secure schools, which they said would “place education, healthcare and purposeful activity at...
U.K.
The Guardian

Experience: I taught two dogs to fly a plane

I have been a pet behaviourist for more than 25 years and have also worked for the film industry, helping animals to “perform” on camera. I have trained a 190kg boar to pretend to attack an actor, a cat to plunge shoulder-deep into water as if catching a fish and a cockatoo to winch up a bucket, take out a coin and drop it into a piggy bank. But when a TV company asked if I could teach a dog to fly a plane, I faced the toughest challenge of my career.
PETS
The Guardian

Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘How can I view death purely in a negative way when someone I loved is dead?’

Let’s Eat Grandma arrive in a cafe after their Guardian photoshoot, looking exactly like a pair of pop stars. Jazzed up in opulent jewel tones and immaculate eyeliner, they are both tall – about 5ft 9in – but the resemblance ends there. Rosa Walton has the plump red curls of a 40s movie star, while Jenny Hollingworth channels something of the young Kate Bush.
MUSIC
The Guardian

These maps show how Republicans are blatantly rigging elections

It’s the foundational concept of US democracy: voters choose the politicians they want to represent them. Yet the reality in 2021 is much more depressing. As politicians undertake the once-a-decade process of redrawing political districts across the country, they are essentially rigging the system by deciding among themselves exactly which voters in which areas they want to represent. It’s a process called gerrymandering that allows them to virtually choose their voters and guarantee their re-election.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy