Youth Worker - Hub (Welshpool)
Main Purpose of Post:
To provide youth work support for the Senior Youth Worker to develop and deliver effective youth work in the area including; youth clubs, one to one support, outreach work, school based projects/support, holiday schemes and accredited programmes (DofE, ACU, Adventure Service Challenge and Youth Achievement awards) in order to ensure an extensive range of appropriate services are available for young people. To assist with the management and operation of youth clubs/projects in the area to enable effective provision, ensure quality of performance and support the young people who attend.
Comments / 0