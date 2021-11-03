Service Coordinator - Independent Living

Location: Craigavon Hospital, Portadown, Armagh

Contract: Fixed Term Contract until 31st December 2021 with the possibility of extension.

Hours: 25hrs per week, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm or 10am to 3pm over x5 days

Salary: £20,394 per annum, pro rata (£14,567 for 25 hours per week)

We've got an opportunity...

The British Red Cross are looking for an enthusiastic and proactive individual to join our Independent Living team as a Service Coordinator. This exciting position is for someone who has excellent interpersonal and communication skills and is able to lead and motivate people.

Working as a Service Coordinator will be responsible for building strong positive relationships and liaising with hospital staff and other medical professionals in the community, including GP surgeries, to receive patient referrals. You will be evaluating and analysing the outcomes of the services, assigning incoming referrals to support workers, monitoring the service delivery, ensuring service health and safety, evaluating progress, overseeing record-keeping, recruiting, engaging and managing volunteers, attending hospital meetings, and ensuring the team works together seamlessly.

Say hello to the team...

The Independent Living (IL) & Crisis Response (CR) service (IL/CR) supports people in the space between hospital and home and responds to the needs of people in crisis following an emergency; maintaining an extensive network of external relationships across health, social care, and emergency services.

About you:

In order to be successful in your application you must be able to demonstrate experience of working with vulnerable adults. You will also demonstrate that you are a good communicator who can delegate and manage set tasks to agreed timescales. Furthermore, you will have experience preparing and keeping written records and reports. You have ability to work with NHS professionals, community organisations, care agencies and relatives in order to support people in the community to life safely and supported at home .A Level 3 qualification in care or currently be working towards this will be an advantage.

The closing date for applications is 23.59 on the 17th of March 2021 with interviews to follow on the 25th of November 2021.

This role includes working face to face with service users and social distancing will not be able to be maintained at all times therefore, it may not be suitable for people that may be at higher risk of harm from Covid-19.

We offer a wide range of staff benefits, these include:

36 days holiday (including Bank Holidays)Option to buy an extra 5 days annual leaveUp to 6% contributory pensionFlexible working policy

A little bit more about us...

The British Red Cross help anyone, anywhere in the UK; get the support they need if crisis strikes. From hiring a wheelchair or dealing with loneliness, to adjusting to life in a new country - we're there when you need us.

Our organisation was born out of a desire to bring help without discrimination.

Impartiality and neutrality have been central values for the Red Cross since we started.

At the British Red Cross, we are looking for the best people to help us provide support to millions of people affected by crisis in the UK. We want our team to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, offering equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of; age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, or sexual orientation.

Diversity is something we celebrate and we want you to be able to bring your authentic-self to the Red Cross. We want you to feel that you are in an inclusive environment, and a great position to help us spread the power of kindness.

In the British Red Cross we will not tolerate any form of misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. We have a code of conduct in place, and are committed to creating a culture of integrity in the organisation where misconduct is not tolerated, situations of abuse are quickly investigated and perpetrators are dealt with effectively.

If you are appointed to a role within BRC you will be subject to the organisation's Code of Conduct, a copy of which you can find on our website.

As part of its recruitment and selection process the British Red Cross undertakes DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checking of all individuals who regularly work with or have access to children and vulnerable adults.

If driving is an essential requirement of the role, appropriate driver checks will be completed in line with current policy.

The British Red Cross, incorporated by Royal Charter 1908, is a charity registered in England and Wales (220949) and Scotland (SC037738).

