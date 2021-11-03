CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Service Coordinator - Independent Living

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

Service Coordinator - Independent Living

Location: Craigavon Hospital, Portadown, Armagh

Contract: Fixed Term Contract until 31st December 2021 with the possibility of extension.

Hours: 25hrs per week, Monday to Friday 9.30am to 2.30pm or 10am to 3pm over x5 days

Salary: £20,394 per annum, pro rata (£14,567 for 25 hours per week)

We've got an opportunity...

The British Red Cross are looking for an enthusiastic and proactive individual to join our Independent Living team as a Service Coordinator. This exciting position is for someone who has excellent interpersonal and communication skills and is able to lead and motivate people.

Working as a Service Coordinator will be responsible for building strong positive relationships and liaising with hospital staff and other medical professionals in the community, including GP surgeries, to receive patient referrals. You will be evaluating and analysing the outcomes of the services, assigning incoming referrals to support workers, monitoring the service delivery, ensuring service health and safety, evaluating progress, overseeing record-keeping, recruiting, engaging and managing volunteers, attending hospital meetings, and ensuring the team works together seamlessly.

Say hello to the team...

The Independent Living (IL) & Crisis Response (CR) service (IL/CR) supports people in the space between hospital and home and responds to the needs of people in crisis following an emergency; maintaining an extensive network of external relationships across health, social care, and emergency services.

About you:

In order to be successful in your application you must be able to demonstrate experience of working with vulnerable adults. You will also demonstrate that you are a good communicator who can delegate and manage set tasks to agreed timescales. Furthermore, you will have experience preparing and keeping written records and reports. You have ability to work with NHS professionals, community organisations, care agencies and relatives in order to support people in the community to life safely and supported at home .A Level 3 qualification in care or currently be working towards this will be an advantage.

The closing date for applications is 23.59 on the 17th of March 2021 with interviews to follow on the 25th of November 2021.

This role includes working face to face with service users and social distancing will not be able to be maintained at all times therefore, it may not be suitable for people that may be at higher risk of harm from Covid-19.

We offer a wide range of staff benefits, these include:

36 days holiday (including Bank Holidays)Option to buy an extra 5 days annual leaveUp to 6% contributory pensionFlexible working policy

A little bit more about us...

The British Red Cross help anyone, anywhere in the UK; get the support they need if crisis strikes. From hiring a wheelchair or dealing with loneliness, to adjusting to life in a new country - we're there when you need us.

Our organisation was born out of a desire to bring help without discrimination.

Impartiality and neutrality have been central values for the Red Cross since we started.

At the British Red Cross, we are looking for the best people to help us provide support to millions of people affected by crisis in the UK. We want our team to reflect the diversity of the communities we serve, offering equal opportunities to everyone, regardless of; age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnership, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief, sex, or sexual orientation.

Diversity is something we celebrate and we want you to be able to bring your authentic-self to the Red Cross. We want you to feel that you are in an inclusive environment, and a great position to help us spread the power of kindness.

In the British Red Cross we will not tolerate any form of misconduct, including sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. We have a code of conduct in place, and are committed to creating a culture of integrity in the organisation where misconduct is not tolerated, situations of abuse are quickly investigated and perpetrators are dealt with effectively.

If you are appointed to a role within BRC you will be subject to the organisation's Code of Conduct, a copy of which you can find on our website.

As part of its recruitment and selection process the British Red Cross undertakes DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) checking of all individuals who regularly work with or have access to children and vulnerable adults.

If driving is an essential requirement of the role, appropriate driver checks will be completed in line with current policy.

The British Red Cross, incorporated by Royal Charter 1908, is a charity registered in England and Wales (220949) and Scotland (SC037738).

Follow us on Twitter @RedCrossJobsUK and on Linked in - British Red Cross, to hear about our latest job vacancies.

Connecting human kindness with human crisis

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Graduating Class of Service Dogs Is Changing Lives

Six dogs are now certified service dogs after completing an extensive ECAD program in Connecticut. Celebrations for the class of 2021: last week there was a special ceremony for the recent graduates. Their training is in helping others, and they’re doing it on four legs. The newly graduated service dogs...
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The British Red Cross#The Independent Living#Il Cr
Northwestern University

Improving Lives Through Military Service & Healthcare

To commemorate Veterans Day this year, we will be amplifying the diverse voices and experiences of the Veterans within our community. Here is Sasha Sibilla (2Y, 2022), VP of Marketing for Kellogg’s Full-Time Women’s Business Association. Closing the chapter of my Naval career and starting a new one at Kellogg...
MILITARY
nprillinois.org

Illinois Presbyterian Home Communities provides independent living to seniors | Community Voices

Illinois Presbyterian Home Communities is housed in what once was the Palmer Sanitarian for Tuberculosis, built in the early 1900s. In the 1950s the location was converted into a home for seniors. Amy Rasing is the Director of Development for Illinois Presbyterian Home Communities. She spoke with Community Voices about the history of the facility, as well as the services offered to seniors.
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Crescent-News

PTSD service dogs can change veterans' lives

(BPT) — Imagine nightmares limiting you to a few hours of sleep a night, feeling too scared to drive or take a walk, and staying inside your home week after week due to anxiety. This was the reality for Tishawna of St. Louis, Missouri, a veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder, commonly referred to as PTSD.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Health Services
review-mag.com

Health Care Workers Speak Out

Despite promotion of COVID-vaccines being safe and effective, many health care workers are refusing to take them, which has contributed to severe staffing shortages in hospitals throughout America that has reached crisis proportions. According to Forbes Magazine hospitals across the country have reported as many as 50% of their nurses...
HEALTH SERVICES
Blue Springs Examiner

Services set for Independence firefighter

Public visitation and funeral services for Chad Sappenfield, a fire equipment operator/paramedic with the Independence Fire Department who died this week, will be Saturday at the Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., just west of the Square. Visitation will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the funeral...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Victoria Advocate

'Family of heroes': Father-son firefighters commit lives to community, service

Shannon Martin believes every kid goes through a phase where they want to be a firefighter. For him and his son, that dream stuck. “It was not orchestrated or anything, believe it or not,” said Martin, a 53-year-old Victoria native who next year will mark 35 years of service with the Victoria Fire Department. His son, Weston Martin, has been with the department for seven years. “I think we both just felt ‘it’ — that want to serve the people around us. That’s my theory, at least.”
VICTORIA, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney Fire Department Launches Emergency Response Telemedicine Program

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – McKinney Fire Department officials announced on November 10 that they would be partnering with Integrative Emergency Services to implement an emergency response telemedicine program for 911 calls. The Fire Department hopes that the new program, which is among the first in the country to involve fire-based EMS departments, will help save some patients a trip to the hospital by connecting paramedics and other first responders to ER physicians. The physician will then be able to work with paramedics to assist in providing the right diagnosis, treatment, and referral options without the expense or long waiting times of an ER visit. “The healthcare world is evolving, and technology is in the forefront, partly out of necessity due to the pandemic,” said McKinney Fire Chief Danny Kistner. “Telemedicine on 911 calls will allow our highly-trained paramedics to treat the right patient at the right time in the right location.” The program launches November 12.
MCKINNEY, TX
KAMR / KCIT or KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Hope Lives Here help provide service dogs to local veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the military, the term “got your six” means “I’ve got your back,” and one local non-profit strives to provide that with their service. Hope Lives Here provides service dogs to veterans who suffer from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, military sexual trauma, or chronic pain disorders and adds another layer […]
AMARILLO, TX
The Independent

11,600 people caught Covid in hospital and died

More than 11,000 people who died from Covid probably caught the deadly virus while in hospital for other reasons, it has emerged.Freedom of information requests to NHS trusts across England has revealed as many as one in eight people who have died in hospital from coronavirus during the pandemic actually arrived free of the virus.An investigation by the Daily Telegraph has revealed 11,688 people are listed by the NHS as either probably or definitely catching the virus which killed them while in hospital. Probable cases are those who tested positive at least eight days after admission, while definite cases require...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJHL

Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy