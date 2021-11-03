Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 9 injury report: Wednesday

The Tennessee Titans have released their first injury report of the week ahead of the Week 9 contest at SoFi Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Titans only held a walk-through, but on top of seeing the practice debut of running back Adrian Peterson, the Titans welcomed back wide receiver Julio Jones, who sat out the Week 8 contest with a hamstring injury.

This is a great sign for Jones’ availability against the Rams. He’ll be needed now more than ever after running back Derrick Henry was lost for a significant amount of time due to injury.

Also returning to practice was defensive lineman Teair Tart and backup tackle Kendall Lamm.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, cornerbacks Greg Mabin and Chris Jackson, fullback Khari Blasingame, linebacker Rashaan Evans and right guard Nate Davis did not practice.

Now, a look at the injury report for both teams on the Wednesday before their Sunday night matchup in Los Angeles.

* DNP = Did not participate LP = Limited participation FP = Full participation NIR = Not injury related

Titans' injury report

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Player Injury Wed.

FB Khari Blasingame Knee DNP

G Nate Davis Concussion DNP

LB Rashaan Evans Ankle DNP

CB Chris Jackson Foot DNP

CB Greg Mabin Ankle DNP

DL Jeffery Simmons Ankle DNP

FB Tory Carter Shoulder LP

OLB Bud Dupree Knee LP

WR Julio Jones Hamstring LP

T Kendall Lamm Back LP

DL Teair Tart Groin LP

S Dane Cruikshank Concussion FP

Rams' injury report