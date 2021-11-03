CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
History made

By Abbey Monsour and Julius Lasin, USA TODAY
 6 days ago

Democrats could face an uphill battle after an Election Day loss. One of the largest ice sheets in the world is melting. And NFL star Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus.

It's Abbey and Julius here with Wednesday's news!

But first, straight to the doghouse! 🐶 A new study reveals the best- and worst-behaved dogs. See where your pup falls on the list .

Next stop, midterms: Takeaways from Election Day

The results from Election Day could offer clues about the themes and outcomes of the pivotal 2022 midterm races. Republicans and Democrats battled over critical swing states while people of color celebrated historic wins. Here are a few takeaways:

Glenn Youngkin and his wife, Suzanne, watch results come in on election night at the Westfields Marriott Washington Dulles on Tuesday in Chantilly, Va. Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe to become Virginia's next governor. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

It's melting!

Greenland's ice sheet, the biggest in the world behind Antarctica, has melted so much in the past decade that global sea levels rose by 1 centimeter – and it's getting worse. A new study shows trends predict sea levels could rise nearly a foot by the end of the century. Researchers found the ice sheet is melting at an exceptional rate, increasing 21% in the past 40 years. “Observations show that extreme melt events in Greenland have become more frequent and more intense – as well as more erratic – which is a global problem," said Lin Gilbert, co-author of the study.

2021 will mark one of the biggest ice melt years for Greenland in history. Mario Tama/Getty Images

What everyone's talking about

These products have killed kids, but they're still for sale on Facebook Marketplace

The Boppy Lounger was recalled after eight infants died, but USA TODAY found it and other dangerous recalled items for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The social media site, which has faced an onslaught of criticism in recent months that the company places profits ahead of safety, has been warned before that recalled goods are often sold on its platform. Any measures taken by the social media giant have been insufficient, and Facebook appears to have largely ignored easy fixes for many still-circulating recalled goods, such as blocking the product names.

Janet McGee of Eagan, Minn., whose son Teddy was killed in 2016 when an Ikea dresser fell on him, is an advocate for furniture safety, connecting parents to resources. The dresser that fell on her son was recalled, but Facebook marketplace allows them to be sold, along with many other recalled items. Judy Griesedieck for USA TODAY

'Excited' kids 5-11 ready to 'trash' their masks now that vaccines are available

Young children began receiving COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday in what was a moment of joy for not only their parents but the kids themselves. Cate Zeigler-Amon, 10, said she was "very, very, very excited and very happy" after getting her first dose in Atlanta. Carter Giglio, 8, who is at a higher risk for complications because of Type 1 diabetes, got his shot in Washington. “I’m ready to trash it,” he said of his face mask, and he's ready to smell things he couldn't with the face covering. The children's willingness to get the shots surely delighted Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the CDC, who gave the pediatrics' vaccine the final clearance Tuesday.

Want to get your child a vaccine? The country's largest pharmacies, Walgreens and CVS, accept online appointments for children 5 to 11 to get the COVID-19 vaccine after the CDC's signoff.

Tyann Davis, left, holds her son Cameron's hand for comfort and support as IHA Plymouth Pediatrics medical assistant Madison Peterson gives him the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Plymouth, Mich., on Nov. 3. Eric Seals/Detroit Free Press via USA TODAY NETWORK

Real quick

Packers star tests positive for coronavirus, is unvaccinated

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers tested positive for the coronavirus and won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The 37-year-old quarterback is not vaccinated for COVID-19 by NFL standards, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Rodgers, who said in August he had been "immunized,” will miss at least 10 days in accordance with league protocols. He becomes the latest Packers standout to miss a game under COVID-19 protocols. Star receiver Davante Adams sat out last week’s game after testing positive, as did fellow wide receiver Allen Lazard – who was ruled a close contact – and defensive coordinator Joe Barry – who also tested positive.

Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers threw an incomplete pass on a fourth down play during the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lambeau Field on Oct. 3 in Green Bay, Wis. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

A break from the news

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: History made

