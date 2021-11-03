CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Chair

The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrweJ_0clm4zPy00

Livewell Southwest

Chair

Remuneration: £35,000 per annum / 6 days per month

Location: Plymouth

Livewell Southwest is a respected provider of integrated physical and mental health and social care services to a population of about 270,000 across South Hams, West Devon, and Plymouth, with additional responsibilities for delivering specialist services to people living in parts of Cornwall and Devon. We are proud to be a social enterprise. Everything we do – how we shape our organisation, culture, strategy, and values – is geared towards getting the best outcomes and greatest value for our local communities.

Our clear vision is to be the very best at helping people to live well, supporting them to lead independent, healthy lives. We do this by shaping our services around the specific needs of those communities and ensuring all colleagues champion our values of being kind, respectful, inclusive, ambitious and responsible. We work closely with our partners at a neighbourhood level to make accessing health and social care services simple. Doing this allows us to offer many sustainable services at a community-level, helping people to stay healthy and live independent at home.

Livewell Southwest is looking for an inspirational Chair, who will work with our Board, to lead our organisation in the next stage of its journey, driving the business to fulfil its great potential and ensuring delivery of contracted NHS services. Our future must be shaped around our people and supported by inclusive leadership and robust governance. As such, it is imperative that we seek out those leaders who embody our values and commit wholeheartedly to supporting colleagues achieve our priorities.

Livewell Southwest has embarked on a long-term journey to create a culture of continuous improvement, focused on realising our priorities and achieving our strategy, enabled by a daily management system and respectful, coaching leadership style. The Chair and NED team have an important role to play in sustaining this long-term vision and it is therefore important to us that the successful candidate has a proven track record of actively supporting and developing this type of approach.

Our people are committed to providing high quality services and an important part of your role will be supporting the workforce and the thriving, positive culture of Livewell Southwest. Our external relationships are critical too - so you will be politically astute, accomplished in building effective informal and formal relationships and partnerships with other organisations, both inside and outside the NHS.

Livewell Southwest has much to be proud of and we are positive for the future. We are an agile organisation always looking at how best to respond to the changing needs of the local population, whilst ensuring we are well placed to contribute across the wider health and social care provision at a system level. All organisations working in health now have a huge task ahead of them to meet the demands services face, especially when the pressure on people and resources are greater than ever before. The impact of the pandemic has significantly increased this pressure and will continue to do so for some time. This means we need to think even more boldly and creatively about how we work and what we can do differently to improve the experience of people who use our services, local communities and the workforce.

We are facing the future with ambition and a commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve. We also want to ensure that our fantastic workforce is enabled to lead these improvements every day.

To find out more about the role, please click APPLY. For an informal and confidential discussion, please contact Melanie West or Stephanie Crossland at GatenbySanderson on 0113 268 0704.

Closing Date: Monday 6th December 2021

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Social Care#Nhs#Ned
CBS Baltimore

Ruppersberger Seeks Applicants For Newly Formed Veterans Advisory Council

TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — In honor of Veterans Day, Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger is forming a new Veterans Advisory Council for Maryland’s Second District, and he’s looking for people who want to join. Veterans, veterans’ spouses and caregivers are welcome to apply for the council, which will provide guidance to Ruppersberger on bills related to veterans’ affairs and help identify veterans’ issues that need more public awareness, among other things. “Our nation’s heroes deserve a seat at the table,” Ruppersberger said. “This Veterans Day, I am proud to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans by providing them with the opportunity to directly impact matters affecting them and their loved ones.” Besides advising the congressman, the panel will work with partner organizations to raise awareness for veterans issues and assist with the development of a program to honor veterans and service members. The deadline to apply for the council is March 1. To submit an application or learn more about the Veterans Advisory Council, click here.
TIMONIUM, MD
The Independent

Government confirms Covid-19 vaccines will be mandatory for NHS frontline staff

The government has confirmed it will make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline NHS staff from 1 April next year. Speaking in the House of Commons on Tuesday, health secretary Sajid Javid said after considering thousands of responses to a consultation launched in the summer, “I have concluded that all those working in the NHS and social care will have to be vaccinated.”He added: “We must avoid preventable harm and protect patients in the NHS, protect colleagues in the NHS and of course protect the NHS itself .”All staff who have face-to-face contact with patients will have to provide evidence they...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationAU

No, people who choose not to get vaccinated shouldn't have to pay for COVID care in hospital

When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies. Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace. These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
The Independent

‘Dilapidated’ child prison to remain open as government ‘secure school’ plans delayed for another year

A “dilapidated” youth prison where children have been subjected to “unjustifiable” and sometimes unlawful levels of force is to remain open, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.It comes as The Independent can reveal that plans to open the UK’s first “secure school”, which the government has said is “critical” to its vision of youth custody, has been delayed for another year. The government committed in December 2016 to phase out juvenile young offender institutions and secure training centres and to replace them with a network of secure schools, which they said would “place education, healthcare and purposeful activity at...
U.K.
review-mag.com

Health Care Workers Speak Out

Despite promotion of COVID-vaccines being safe and effective, many health care workers are refusing to take them, which has contributed to severe staffing shortages in hospitals throughout America that has reached crisis proportions. According to Forbes Magazine hospitals across the country have reported as many as 50% of their nurses...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Guardian

Let’s Eat Grandma: ‘How can I view death purely in a negative way when someone I loved is dead?’

Let’s Eat Grandma arrive in a cafe after their Guardian photoshoot, looking exactly like a pair of pop stars. Jazzed up in opulent jewel tones and immaculate eyeliner, they are both tall – about 5ft 9in – but the resemblance ends there. Rosa Walton has the plump red curls of a 40s movie star, while Jenny Hollingworth channels something of the young Kate Bush.
MUSIC
The Guardian

Experience: I taught two dogs to fly a plane

I have been a pet behaviourist for more than 25 years and have also worked for the film industry, helping animals to “perform” on camera. I have trained a 190kg boar to pretend to attack an actor, a cat to plunge shoulder-deep into water as if catching a fish and a cockatoo to winch up a bucket, take out a coin and drop it into a piggy bank. But when a TV company asked if I could teach a dog to fly a plane, I faced the toughest challenge of my career.
PETS
The Guardian

Yellowjackets review – gory Lord of Flies series gets lost in the wilderness

It’s clear from the first scene of Yellowjackets, Showtime’s genre-bending survivalist series with a host of second-act 90s stars, that the girls of Wiskayok high school, fierce soccer stars on the field and headstrong teens off it, will go feral. There’s blood in the snow, screams of terror, a booby trap, an impaled body (not the first in a series that favors at least three gory shots an episode), a heart necklace hanging from a lifeless body, figures garbed in animal skins and overt suggestions of cannibalism.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

Myanmar junta jails US journalist Danny Fenster for 11 years

American journalist Danny Fenster has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in Myanmar after being found guilty on a range of charges previously described by the US government as “profoundly unjust”. Myanmar’s military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Royal British Legion urged to create recyclable red poppies

Remembrance poppies should be fully recyclable or even biodegradable, say green campaigners, amid fears millions will end up in landfill this month. The Royal British Legion produces about 30m poppies each year. Although the flower and leaf are made from paper, the green stem and black centre are plastic. At...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy