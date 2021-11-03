Livewell Southwest

Chair

Remuneration: £35,000 per annum / 6 days per month

Location: Plymouth

Livewell Southwest is a respected provider of integrated physical and mental health and social care services to a population of about 270,000 across South Hams, West Devon, and Plymouth, with additional responsibilities for delivering specialist services to people living in parts of Cornwall and Devon. We are proud to be a social enterprise. Everything we do – how we shape our organisation, culture, strategy, and values – is geared towards getting the best outcomes and greatest value for our local communities.

Our clear vision is to be the very best at helping people to live well, supporting them to lead independent, healthy lives. We do this by shaping our services around the specific needs of those communities and ensuring all colleagues champion our values of being kind, respectful, inclusive, ambitious and responsible. We work closely with our partners at a neighbourhood level to make accessing health and social care services simple. Doing this allows us to offer many sustainable services at a community-level, helping people to stay healthy and live independent at home.

Livewell Southwest is looking for an inspirational Chair, who will work with our Board, to lead our organisation in the next stage of its journey, driving the business to fulfil its great potential and ensuring delivery of contracted NHS services. Our future must be shaped around our people and supported by inclusive leadership and robust governance. As such, it is imperative that we seek out those leaders who embody our values and commit wholeheartedly to supporting colleagues achieve our priorities.

Livewell Southwest has embarked on a long-term journey to create a culture of continuous improvement, focused on realising our priorities and achieving our strategy, enabled by a daily management system and respectful, coaching leadership style. The Chair and NED team have an important role to play in sustaining this long-term vision and it is therefore important to us that the successful candidate has a proven track record of actively supporting and developing this type of approach.

Our people are committed to providing high quality services and an important part of your role will be supporting the workforce and the thriving, positive culture of Livewell Southwest. Our external relationships are critical too - so you will be politically astute, accomplished in building effective informal and formal relationships and partnerships with other organisations, both inside and outside the NHS.

Livewell Southwest has much to be proud of and we are positive for the future. We are an agile organisation always looking at how best to respond to the changing needs of the local population, whilst ensuring we are well placed to contribute across the wider health and social care provision at a system level. All organisations working in health now have a huge task ahead of them to meet the demands services face, especially when the pressure on people and resources are greater than ever before. The impact of the pandemic has significantly increased this pressure and will continue to do so for some time. This means we need to think even more boldly and creatively about how we work and what we can do differently to improve the experience of people who use our services, local communities and the workforce.

We are facing the future with ambition and a commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of the communities we serve. We also want to ensure that our fantastic workforce is enabled to lead these improvements every day.

For an informal and confidential discussion, please contact Melanie West or Stephanie Crossland at GatenbySanderson on 0113 268 0704.

Closing Date: Monday 6th December 2021