Alleged driver in Brighton police pursuit crash that killed 2 people charged with 1st-degree murder

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — The alleged driver who killed two bystanders during a police chase has been charged with first-degree murder by the 17th Judicial District Wednesday.

Nicholas Villarini, 27, is accused of killing someone after crashing into a vehicle then hitting and killing a pedestrian while fleeing from police on Oct. 26.

Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle just after 11 a.m. Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Westminster, according to Brighton Police Chief Paul Southard. When police backup arrived, Southard said Villarini rammed a squad car and a chase began.

“The stolen car ran a stop sign and struck another car,” Southard said during a press conference. It happened at Bridge and Bierstadt streets.

A female passenger in the other car was ejected and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police said Villarini continued on Bierstadt, lost control of the car then hit a male pedestrian. The man was rushed to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Along with two counts of first-degree murder, Villarini is also facing charges of first-degree assault, vehicular eluding and driving under restraint.

Villarini’s next scheduled court appearance is on Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

