SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Corey Fravel remembers his first Rubik’s cube. “I think it was 5th grade. There was a magic show at a buddy of mine’s birthday party and they gave out a Rubik’s cube and called it a magic cube. And I would always do like 3 moves and undo it and say, hey I solved it. And my brother scrambled it for me. I couldn’t figure it out. So, he felt bad, learned how to solve it and then taught me how to solve it,” said Fravel.

IOWA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO