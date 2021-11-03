CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
LUNCH WEDNESDAY (11/03): French Toast Sticks, Sausage Links, Chef Salad MEATLESS OPTIONS: French Toast Sticks, Cheesy French Bread Pizza, Cheese Sticks, Cheese Chef Salad. 7th grade: Maria Guiza Rodriguez, Joseph Martinez Hernandez. 8th grade: Khalidah Shammo, Elizabeth...

goodrich.lps.org

lps.org

Student Bulletin 11-9-21

TODAY’S ENTRÉE: Taco Meat on Four Tortilla, Sub Sandwich, or Chickpea & Cauliflower Taco. TOMORROW’S ENTRÉE: Breaded Chicken Patty on a Bun, Chef Salad, or Creamy Mac & Cheese. TOMORROW’S BREAKFAST: Breakfast Pizza, Blueberry Mini Loaf, or Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Today is an X day. ANNOUNCEMENTS:. 8th Graders: You’re Invited...
LINCOLN, NE
WTAP

Halloween decorations contest to be decided November 3rd

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Businesses in St. Marys are getting involved in a lamp post decorations contest that will decided tomorrow. The contest began on October 20th, as 26 businesses and merchants decorated a lamp post of their design. Some are using witches, some are going with classic movies...
TV SHOWS
franklintownnews.com

Franklin Art Association Meeting November 3rd

The Franklin Art Association will hold its third in-person meeting of the fall season at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, November 3. Our special guest demonstrator will be Dianne Panarelli Miller, a world-renowned artist painting in Canada, Bermuda, and Europe. She is an award-winning Boston-based “Plein Air Painter” of color and light and is a signature member of the New England Plein Air Painters, as well as a “Copley Master,” a honor conferred by the Copley Society, America’s oldest nonprofit art association, on artists who have achieved distinction for the outstanding quality of their work. Panarelli’s approach combines the classic atelier training of the “Boston School” with a mastery of technique of her own personal style expressed through the harmony of color and design. Her work encompasses landscapes, cityscapes, portraits and still lifes.
VISUAL ART
Reading Eagle

Run for Riley on November 14 benefits 3rd-grader with cancer

Schuylkill Valley Elementary School Service Committee presents Run For Riley on November 14 at the Schuylkill Valley School District campus and Ontelaunee Drive. The race is a fundraiser for third-grade student Riley Rejniak, who is fighting neuroblastoma for the third time. Proceeds from the race will support Riley and his family.
CHARITIES
Effingham Radio

Effingham Noon Rotary Club Meeting November 3rd

Effingham Noon Rotary Club members learned about the 2021 United Way of Effingham County fund drive at their meeting November 3. This year’s campaign has a goal of $320,000 with plans to benefit the 21 agencies serving those in Effingham County. It was noted that one in three people in the county benefit from the services provided by at least one of the agencies being funded through this year’s drive.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
lps.org

9th Annual “Food Blitz”

This Saturday (Nov. 13) from 10am–2pm at the Fallbrook Super Saver FBLA and DECA is hosting their 9th Annual Food Blitz. We will be outside Super Saver collecting non-perishable foods for the People’s City Mission. Last year we collected over 900 lbs of food. Come out and help us reach our goal of 1,000lbs this year!
CHARITIES
lps.org

Daily Bulletin 11-10-2021

LUNCH TODAY: BREADED CHICKEN PATTY, CHEESE & CHEF SALAD, CREAMY MAC & CHEESE. LUNCH THURSDAY: BBQ CHICKEN, TURKEY HOT DOG, CHEESE & CHEF SALAD, ROMAINE TOSSED SALAD. HOT BREAKFAST THURSDAY: STRAWBERRY MINI BAGELS. Today is a Y day!. During the basketball season, seating is very limited so we request only...
FOOD & DRINKS
lps.org

Parent-Teacher Conferences

Our 2nd Parent Teacher Conferences of the school year are on Tuesday, November 9th. Teachers will be reaching out to families from 4:00-5:30 p.m. and then will be available for first come, first served in-person visits from 5:30-7:00 p.m. Handouts will be available at the entry to help you find the teachers in different locations around the building.
EDUCATION
lps.org

November 8th

LUNCH MONDAY (11/08): Breaded Chicken Nuggets, Homemade Beef Chili, Chef Salad MEATLESS OPTIONS: Hearty Bean Chili, Cheese Chef Salad. Please come to the office during lunch to play Plinko and claim your prize!. TICK Awards: Congratulations to the following students for winning the T.I.C.K. Student of the Week Award. 6th...
EDUCATION
lps.org

November 9th

LUNCH TUESDAY (11/09): Taco Meat on Flour Tortilla w/Shredded American Cheese, Sub Sandwich on Hoagie Bun, Chef Salad MEATLESS OPTIONS: Chickpea & Cauliflower Taco on Flour Tortilla, Cheese Chef Salad. NEWS:. Dragon Ticket Winners:. 6th grade: Mahdi Al-Haidari, Ahmed Al-Hirez. 7th grade: August Engel, Wedasay Ephrem. 8th grade: Isaiah Hawkins.
EDUCATION
lps.org

November 10th

LUNCH WEDNESDAY (11/10): Breaded Chicken Patty on Bun, Chef Salad MEATLESS OPTIONS: Creamy Mac & Cheese, Cheese Chef Salad. Please come to the office during lunch to play Plinko and claim your prize!. Food Market: This month’s food market will be Thursday, November 11th after school. Please remember to go...
EDUCATION

