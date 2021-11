CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive Comcast outage left people scrambling to find internet service to get online to do their jobs on Tuesday. The outage for Comcast’s Xfinity internet service affected tens of thousands of customers across the country, including in the Chicago area. It was particularly troublesome for people who are still working from home. The company’s support page on Twitter has been flooded with complaints about outages, and the website Downdetector reported more than 54,000 outages for Xfinity, including in the Chicago area, as of 7:45 a.m. By 9:15 a.m., internet service appeared to have been restored for many customers, with...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 8 HOURS AGO