When was the last time your seventh choice for anything worked out well? It might have seemed a little premature for Tottenham Hotspur to dispense with Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday after just 17 games and exactly four months in the job -- and replace him with Antonio Conte the very next day -- but his chance of success was irrevocably undermined from day one.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO