Broncos move on after amicable divorce with Von Miller

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — How do the Denver Broncos make sure Von Miller’s exit doesn’t extinguish their playoff prospects? It starts with everybody insisting they’ll be fine following the amicable divorce from the best defender in franchise history. “Nobody’s surrendering here,” coach Vic Fangio vowed before the team’s first...

247Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott reveals severity of injury after loss to Broncos

During their blowout loss at home on Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys saw star running back Ezekiel Elliott battle through an injury to his leg that resulted in him having a significant limp during the game. After the game, Elliott said that it was a previous injury he had been battling and it was agitated on Sunday.
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles News: Odell Beckham Jr. in Philly?

Let’s get to the Philadelphia Eagles links ... Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland appears to be coming to an end. The question is — should his next game be played for the Eagles? Although nothing is official, it seems it is only a matter of time until the Cleveland Browns release Beckham Jr., and an ESPN report suggests it could come as soon as Friday. If/when he is released, Beckham Jr. will go through the waiver process. The Eagles, at 3-5, are currently eighth in the waiver order. It is possible a team ahead of them, like Miami, could claim Beckham Jr. If he does make it to them, however, the Eagles should put in a claim. To start — yes, Beckham Jr. does come with some red flags. His time in Cleveland coming to an end the way it is should be something the Eagles consider. Head coach Nick Sirianni has built a good culture at the NovaCare Complex. Bringing in Beckham Jr. could be a risk, considering he has left two teams on bad terms. [UPDATE: OBJ has been officially released.]
ClutchPoints

Denver makes move to bolster defense after trading Von Miller

After moving Von Miller to the Los Angeles Rams at the trade deadline for a second and third round pick in 2022, the Broncos have now added a linebacker. Avery Williamson joined the team on Tuesday and is signed for the rest of the season, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He will be tasked with manning the linebacking corps in Denver along with another recent pickup, linebacker Kenny Young. Young was actually brought over from the same Rams team that Denver traded Miller to.
Denver Post

PHOTOS: Von Miller through the years with the Denver Broncos

Fans hold up a mask of Denver Broncos outside linebacker Von Miller as Frankenstein as they wait to see Peyton Manning be inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame on Oct. 31, 2021. The Ring of Fame ceremony took place before the Denver Broncos took on the Washington Football Team during a Halloween game at Empower Field at Mile High.
Denver Post

Von Miller is gone, and Broncos know they must move on: “The 49ers traded Joe Montana.”

Von Miller is gone. And while No. 58’s legacy is revered at team headquarters, the Broncos know they must move on. Two days after general manager George Paton traded the outside linebacker to the Rams for a pair of draft picks, the Broncos praised the Vonster’s accomplishments during his 11-year tenure in Denver while simultaneously reminding fans they have plenty left to play for at 4-4.
houstonmirror.com

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller traded to Rams

Von Miller was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal agreed to on the eve of the NFL trade deadline, he said Monday afternoon. Miller said he hopes to be able to play this week with his new team on Sunday night. "I've...
Von Miller
1310kfka.com

Von Miller Era- One of the Greatest in Broncos History

I’m a 90’s kid. Well to be fair, I was born in the late 80’s but for the most part a 90’s kid. As I was just beginning to appreciate football, I mean really appreciate the sport, the Broncos were on the cusp of becoming part of football royalty. Always a classy and respected organization, Denver had yet to win a Super Bowl so the mid/late 90’s was, perhaps, the most important time in Broncos history.
denverbroncos.com

Broncos Country Connected: The end of the Von Miller era

On this episode of "Broncos Country Connected," Lionel Bienvenu, Troy Renck and RyanHarris react to Broncos legend Von Miller being traded to the LA Rams. Ryan and Alexis Perry look back to Denver's 17-10 win over Washington and break down a few of the Broncos best plays. Learn more about WR Kendall Hinton and the opportunity he was given to give back to his alma mater. Then, enjoy some of the best moments from Peyton Manning's Ring of Fame induction. Be sure to catch the original airing of "Broncos Country Connected" every Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. MT on Denver7 (KMGH-TV).
chatsports.com

Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: Playoffs? Should the Broncos be talking playoffs after Von Miller trade?

Kiz: There’s no such thing as an ugly NFL victory, even if it required peeking through fingers covering your disgusted face during the Broncos’ 17-10 win against Washington’s Futile Team. Now, by the grace of league parity, Denver owns a 4-4 record and stands one slim game out of the AFC’s final playoff berth. Playoffs? Playoffs? I’m just crazy enough to ask if the Broncos have a shot to make the playoffs. Hey, they don’t call me Mr. Sunshine for nuthin’.
The Spun

Breaking: Broncos Agree To Blockbuster Von Miller Trade

Von Miller’s time in Denver has come to an end. The longtime Broncos star is reportedly being traded to the Rams, as Denver and Los Angeles have reportedly agreed to a blockbuster trade ahead of Tuesday’s deadline. According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Broncos and the Rams agreed...
Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
