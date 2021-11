Michael Conforto, Noah Syndergaard Receive Qualifying Offers. The New York Mets extended qualifying offers to both outfielder Michael Conforto and starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard on Saturday for one year and $18.4 million. Syndergaard has missed the majority of the last two seasons after having Tommy John surgery in 2020 and experiencing a setback due to elbow inflammation. But before his injury, he was a Cy Young candidate with some of the hardest and nastiest stuff in the majors. There's a chance that Thor could accept the offer in hopes of rebounding with a healthy season and then capitalizing on the free-agent market next year. Conforto, an All-Star in 2017, hit just .232/.344/.384 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 406 at-bats over 125 games for the Mets in 2021.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO