CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

New Fire TV Stick 4K Max discounted for less than 40 euros! Buy it before it runs out

By Kim Lee
d1softballnews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fire TV Stick Lite come back on offer. And the new one too Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 support at a super competitive price!. Fire TV Stick 4K Max does not change aesthetically compared to the past but its technical characteristics change including even a 40% more...

d1softballnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

This Samsung Chromebook is ONLY $87 at Walmart for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals are in full swing thanks to the retailer launching its first Black Friday Deals for Days event today. Right now, you can pick up a Samsung Chromebook for only $87 saving you nearly $200 off the usual price. The best Black Friday deals are here already and you really won’t want to miss out on such an amazing bargain. Here’s why you need this Chromebook.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Don’t miss your chance to buy a Samsung 70-inch 4K TV for $600

Save big on big screens with the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far this year! Right now at Best Buy, you can get the Samsung 70-inch Class TU6985 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV on sale for just $600, marked down $150 from its regular price of $750. This smart TV is powered by Tizen, which lets you search and access content across all of your favorite streaming platforms right from the home screen. With the holidays coming up, you want to get your home ready to host. Check out the Best Buy Black Friday deals to get your house guest-ready with upgraded TVs, kitchen equipment, entertainment systems and more.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy has some incredible Black Friday laptop deals today — From $99

The Best Buy Black Friday deals have started early this year and that means some fantastic deals on laptops and Chromebooks that you’ll find hard to resist right now. With so many great Black Friday deals out there, we’ve picked out some of the highlights from the sale, ensuring there’s something here for every budget and need. If the laptop for you isn’t here, we also have plenty of other great Black Friday laptop deals for you to check out. Read on while we guide you through them all.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#Fire Tv Stick#Uhd Tv#New Fire Tv Stick#Amazon Fire Tv#Hdr#Soundbars#Wi Fi 6
Digital Trends

This 58-inch 4K TV is down to $350 at Best Buy for Black Friday

TVs are always a Black Friday favorite as we seek to enhance our viewing experience for that extra entertainment value. This Black Friday, this massive Insignia 58-inch Class F30 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV is only $350 at Best Buy! That’s a staggering $230 off, as the original price is $580. If you’re in the market for a new TV and want one that is capable of 4K with Smart Fire pre-installed, this beast of a TV is just for you. This is one of the best Black Friday deals the Digital Trends team has found this year, so if you want to take advantage of this deal, don’t hesitate!
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP is having an early Black Friday sale today — here are the best deals

Like many other retailers, HP is tossing up its Black Friday deals early this year, earlier than ever, actually. It’s the perfect opportunity to get some amazing discounts on all kinds of gear, like desktops, laptops, monitors, peripherals, and so much more. We’d argue, some of the best Black Friday deals are those you never expected to see, and there’s plenty of that going on right now! If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you can always check out the latest Black Friday laptop deals. There are gaming laptops, work-friendly laptops, and media laptops — you name it, it’s in there! But if you’re looking for something else, below, you’ll find a collection of the best Black Friday HP deals that are live right now. We recommend shopping early if you see something you like — there’s no telling what kind of inventory shortages or shipping delays we’ll see this year, especially as we inch closer to the holidays.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick review: Forget about the Chromecast

Last year, Google finally gave us a Chromecast with a remote and a real interface. However, the streaming stick never made it to India, leaving us with Sony’s rather expensive lineup of 4K TVs as the only way to experience the spruced-up Google TV interface. The Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick bridges that gap by bringing Google’s latest take on Android TV to a more approachable price. And considering how capable this streaming stick is for its price, there’s probably no need to pine for the Chromecast with Google TV.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

The Best Amazon Fire TV Stick Black Friday Deals 2021

In celebration of Alexa's seventh birthday, Amazon is kicking off more early Black Friday deals, with discounts on its Fire TV streaming devices (and Echo gadgets). Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device With Alexa Voice Remote for $34.99 (List Price $49.99) Amazon 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick With Alexa Voice...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Smart TV
digg.com

Fire TV Stick 4K Is 50% Off Today At Amazon

Want to stream your favorite shows in 4K and HDR? Amazon's 4K streaming stick is only $25 today. Sure, you can watch Amazon's own Prime Video service, but Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more are available on this device too. Let's start binging. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying...
ELECTRONICS
TechHive

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: A speedy streamer with messy menus

While using Amazon’s new Fire TV Stick 4K Max, an unusual phenomenon emerges: Instead of scrolling through its many on-screen menus, you might find yourself leaning more on voice control. That’s partly because Alexa is a snappy and capable voice assistant on Fire TV, and partly because Amazon’s menu system...
ELECTRONICS
d1softballnews.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Review: Streaming Without Compromise

The world of entertainment is larger than ever, both in terms of devices and content, to the point that surely more than one will have found themselves spending more time searching than watching. On the other hand, the number of streaming services available is so high and constantly evolving that from this point of view there is really spoiled for choice. Yet, between an exclusive and the other, many need to easily switch between various streaming services, perhaps having everything at a remote control.
ELECTRONICS
mobilesyrup.com

Hisense’s 4K ULED Android Smart TV discounted at several retailers

Several Canadian retailers have discounted Hisense’s 65-inch 4K ULED Android Smart TV, as shared by RedFlagDeals user ‘blyndfyre.’. The model, 65U68G, is currently available for $899, marking a $200 discount from the original $1,099 price tag. The TV features 3480 x 2160 native resolution, Dolby Atmos Vision with two built-in...
ELECTRONICS
inputmag.com

Fire TV Stick 4K Max review: Future proofed but software goofed

To review the Fire TV Stick 4K Max is to review something for somebody in a cell. If you’re the person who allowed Jeff Bezos’ tendrils into every corner of your world, then you’re probably going to enjoy Amazon’s latest budget streaming device. Do you have an Echo device in every room of your home to make smart home management a breeze? Do you adorn your home’s exterior with products from best friends of the police, Ring? Did you decide to use Eero routers for your home Wi-Fi because you admired its advanced technology before Amazon bought them out? (I am in the third camp).
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

Amazon guarantees 4 years of Fire TV Security Updates and Ends Guaranteed Updates for 2014 1st-gen Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Amazon has now officially declared its policy regarding Fire TV software updates to be a guarantee of at least 4 years of security updates after the device is last available for purchase. In doing so, it has set which year each Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Smart TV, and Fire TV Soundbar model may stop receiving updates. Unsurprisingly, having been released over 7 years ago, the 1st-gen Fire TV and 1st-gen Fire TV Stick are the first two models to no longer be guaranteed updates.
ELECTRONICS
AFTVnews

When each Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Cube model will Stop Receiving Software Updates

Amazon has published guidelines for how long it will continue to release security software updates for Fire TV devices, including Fire TVs, Firesticks, Fire TV Cubes, Fire TV Smart TVs, and Fire TV Soundbars. The policy is quite simple on the surface, in that Amazon will guarantee security updates for at least 4 years after the device is last available for purchase on Amazon.com. However, in reality, it’s not quite that simple to know when updates will stop. Here’s a list of when updates will stop and what that means.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Amazon’s ‘Alexa Birthday’ Sale Has the Fire TV Stick 4K and Echo at Their Lowest Prices Ever

Amazon is celebrating the sixth anniversary of Alexa, its smart AI assistant, with a big birthday sale on its best tech. You can score a bunch of great deals, including getting a Kindle for $49.99 ($40 off), and saving $30 on a pair of second-generation Echo Buds. It’s important to point out that this ‘Alexa Birthday’ sale doubles as an early Black Friday promotion. Amazon is offering some of its deepest discounts ever several weeks ahead of the year’s biggest shopping holiday. With shipping delays seeming imanent, this is a good time to get some holiday shopping done way ahead of...
ELECTRONICS
GamesRadar+

Get a new gaming screen for less with these early Black Friday TV deals at Best Buy

If you've been eyeing up the possibility of getting an early Black Friday 4K TV deal in order to beat the rush and the madness, then these Best Buy TV deals are just for you. All part of Best Buy's early Black Friday deals on TVs, the price cuts span a whole host of makes, brands, models, and sizes so no matter what you're after -even something that's close to the best gaming TV on the market - there could very well be something for you.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy