BEREA, Ohio — Baker Mayfield has his best supporting cast of the season heading into the Steelers game if he starts, and all indications are that he will. The only player in shoulder pads Thursday in order to get a feel for them over what appears to be a new harness, Mayfield was limited, but had no setbacks for the second straight day, a source said. It means he’s one step closer to starting vs. the Steelers.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO