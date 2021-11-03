CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressman Keller, lawmakers move to block vaccine mandate

By Rian Bossler
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C., (WTAJ) — As many grapple with deciding whether to vaccinate their children, two lawmakers are challenging President Biden’s vaccine mandate for private employees.

Congressman Fred Keller (PA-12) and Senator Mike Braun (R-IN) introduced legislation that would invoke the Congressional Review Act, which is an official process for congress to remove an executive branch rule. This comes as the Biden administration is expected to issue vaccine requirements for private businesses with more than a hundred employees later this week.

It would affect more than 80 million Americans and impose 14,000 fines for people who do not comply. In a statement released Wednesday, Keller called this mandate devastating and a threat to an already disrupted supply chain.

US gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11

“President Biden’s vaccine mandate is devastating for an already weakened labor market and further contributes to the supply chain crisis,” Congressman Keller said. “After more than a year of struggling to get by, businesses need a leg up, not more costly regulations and mandates. We must stand firmly against this massive government overreach and overturn this rule.”

The lawmakers say the vaccine directive warrants a review by Congress.

