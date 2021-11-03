Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Giveaway

November 9, 2021 – The Decatur Park District is expanding Trees on the Tees this year, with community turnout going over 8,000 visitors last year. Additions for this year will include the Santa house that was previously in Central Park, and Santa will now be in the Transfer House. There will be more lights and displays on the course and there will be an additional golf hole, bringing the total ride to four golf course holes. The Decatur Park District is also working towards expanding the light tunnel. So far there will be 35 live trees decorated by businesses and 20 trees decorated by families.

DECATUR, IL ・ 15 HOURS AGO