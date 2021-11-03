Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Giveaway

THOUSANDS OF FREE TREES TO BE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBOR DAY. Community celebrations led by the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program and partners. (Honolulu) – The trees in our communities provide us with so much: shade from the sun, fruit to eat, and the air we breathe. Arbor Day is a worldwide holiday dedicated to honoring, planting, and enjoying the benefits of trees. Arbor Day has been recognized in Hawai’i for over 110 years, and every November communities throughout the islands gather to celebrate! Urban and Community Forestry Program, Kaulunani, and their partners are continuing the annual tradition by planting and distributing trees this Arbor Day, November 6.
