Society

Arbor Day Celebration and Tree Giveaway

pflugervilletx.gov
 6 days ago

The City will host an Arbor Day Celebration and tree giveaway at Stone Hill...

parks.pflugervilletx.gov

kttn.com

Activities announced for “Festival of Trees” celebration in Trenton

Plans have been announced for the 13th annual “Festival of Trees” in Trenton held during the Thanksgiving weekend. The fundraiser is scheduled for November 27, 2021, at the Trenton Rock Barn. Activities include a 5:30 Christmas parade, beginning in the Eastside Park parking lot and ending at the backside of...
TRENTON, MO
fox7austin.com

Kyle Parks & Rec to host Texas Arbor Day parkland tree planting

KYLE, Texas - The Kyle Parks and Recreation Department is asking for volunteers for its first annual Texas Arbor Day Parkland Tree Planting event next month. The event is scheduled between 9 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Nov. 6. The goal of the event is to expand on the current natural beauty throughout the City of Kyle by adding native trees to Kyle’s parklands, says the department.
TEXAS STATE
thelcn.com

Avon celebrates the planting of new trees in Circle Park

AVON – With speeches and smiles, people of all ages came to Circle Park in Avon Saturday to help celebrate the planting of two new trees. “We are just celebrating getting new trees into the parks that people can enjoy,” said Ashley Comeau, Avon’s parks commissioner. Event organizers dubbed the...
AVON, NY
hawaii.gov

11/01/21-THOUSANDS OF FREE TREES TO BE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBOR DAY

THOUSANDS OF FREE TREES TO BE DISTRIBUTED FOR ARBOR DAY. Community celebrations led by the Kaulunani Urban and Community Forestry Program and partners. (Honolulu) – The trees in our communities provide us with so much: shade from the sun, fruit to eat, and the air we breathe. Arbor Day is a worldwide holiday dedicated to honoring, planting, and enjoying the benefits of trees. Arbor Day has been recognized in Hawai’i for over 110 years, and every November communities throughout the islands gather to celebrate! Urban and Community Forestry Program, Kaulunani, and their partners are continuing the annual tradition by planting and distributing trees this Arbor Day, November 6.
ADVOCACY
arvadapress.com

Arvada celebrates 30 years as ‘Tree City USA’

The City of Arvada held a celebration on Oct. 23 at Homestead Park to commemorate Arvada’s 30 years as a ‘Tree City USA,’ a designation given to cities that meet the criteria laid out by the Arbor Day Foundation for supporting urban forest management. To mark the occasion, the city...
ARVADA, CO
dailytrib.com

Marble Falls Arbor Day planting Nov. 10

Four cedar elms, one live oak, and one burr oak will be planted at The Greens Soccer Complex, 1100 Sixth St. in Marble Falls, at 9 a.m. Nov. 10 in celebration of Arbor Day. Marble Falls Parks and Recreation Department staff and other city officials will observe the national holiday by the planting trees. The event is free and open to the public.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
The Cherokeean Herald

Texas Arbor Day celebration slated Nov. 5 at Caddo Mounds SHS

Caddo Mounds State Historic Site, located on Texas Highway 21 west of Alto, will host a Texas Arbor Day celebration from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5. Staff members, volunteers and visitors will plant trees at the site to replace those damaged or destroyed during a tornado that ripped through the area in April 2019.
TEXAS STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Pick up a free tree Saturday for Arbor Day

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Forestry and Wildlife is giving away trees for Arbor Day this Saturday. Locally sourced trees will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis at various locations on Oʻahu, Maui, and Kauaʻi. Each location will have various types of trees,...
ENVIRONMENT
klkntv.com

WATCH LIVE: Salvation Army Tree of Lights celebration

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Salvation Army is kicking off their Tree of Lights celebration at HOME Realty tonight from 5:30 to 7:00 pm. The event includes vendors, live music, free hot chocolate and donuts, as well as a special visit from Santa. The Tree of Lights Chairman, Channel 8’s Rod Fowler, The Salvation Army, and a brass ensemble playing Christmas Carols will all be in attendance.
LINCOLN, NE
treasurecoast.com

Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful, Arbor Day Foundation and NuCO2/Linde host tree planting, cleanup event in Sandhill Crossing Neighborhood

PORT SAINT LUCIE – On Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, Keep Port St. Lucie Beautiful will partner with NuCO2/Linde and the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 80 trees along Tiffany Avenue and conduct a cleanup in the Sandhill Crossing Neighborhood. Between 30-60 volunteers will plant 80 live oaks that will improve the livability, health and well-being of the community.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
nileswestnews.org

West Celebrates the Day of the Dead

Niles West students celebrated the Day of the Dead, a day dedicated to cherishing the lives of loved ones who have passed away. DECA and Spanish Honors Society organized an event in honor of Earl Nowak and Chris Schwarz, who passed away this school year. This Día de Los Muertos celebration brought students and faculty together to remember these teachers. Members enjoyed pan dulce and created an altar, also known as an ofrenda, decorated with tissue-paper marigolds, mini pumpkins, paper sugar skulls and paper banners.
NILES, IL
localsyr.com

Oswego Tree Lighting celebration to be held November 27

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow announced on Thursday the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 27 in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3 p.m. He said the city will host a professionally produced holiday special television program live...
OSWEGO, NY
nowdecatur.com

Today is the final day for tree sponsorship for Trees on the Tees

November 9, 2021 – The Decatur Park District is expanding Trees on the Tees this year, with community turnout going over 8,000 visitors last year. Additions for this year will include the Santa house that was previously in Central Park, and Santa will now be in the Transfer House. There will be more lights and displays on the course and there will be an additional golf hole, bringing the total ride to four golf course holes. The Decatur Park District is also working towards expanding the light tunnel. So far there will be 35 live trees decorated by businesses and 20 trees decorated by families.
DECATUR, IL
WHAS11

Louisville Nature Center to host free tree giveaway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’re looking to spruce up your yard or increase the tree canopy, the Louisville Nature Center is hosting a giveaway. The center said it plans to give 450 trees and shrubs to Jefferson County residents during a free event on Nov. 13. The varieties include Red...
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Skanner News

Join Portland Parks & Recreation at a Family-Friendly Tree Planting Kickoff Event and Arbor Day Celebration

(Portland, OR) – Portland Parks & Recreation (PP&R) invites neighbors to celebrate Portland Arbor Day 2021 with a FREE community celebration at Lents Park. PP&R’s Urban Forestry division will kick off the fall planting season with a family-friendly gathering to plant trees, meet neighbors, and learn more about the importance of caring for Portland’s trees for their services and benefits, including their ability to help mitigate the effects of climate change. This kickoff event will begin the process of planting dozens of trees at Lents park and hundreds of trees planted in the Lents neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
KLTV

Arbor Day event observes time of renewal at Caddo Mounds

ALTO, Texas (KTRE) - Arbor Day was observed today at Caddo Mounds State Historic Site west of Alto. The event provided renewal from the 2019 tornado which caused loss of life, injuries, and property destruction. “This is a way of getting trees back into this space,” said site manage Tony...
ALTO, TX

