Environment

FORECAST: Cold early Sunday, milder in the afternoon

By Fred Campagna
CBS 46
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't forget to set your clocks back tonight as Daylight Saving Time ends. Sunrise will be near 7 am on Sunday, and it will be a cold start with temps in the 30s. Patchy...

www.cbs46.com

