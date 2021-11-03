FORECAST: Cold early Sunday, milder in the afternoon

CHICAGO (CBS) — A passing flurry will be possible Monday night – otherwise, expect a partly to mostly cloudy sky. (Credit: CBS 2) We’ll start off Tuesday cold with temperatures in the 20s and 30s, but we’ll be dry. A combination of a partly cloudy sky and a breezy southeast wind will boost temperatures into the low 50s on Tuesday. (Credit: CBS 2) That is about 20 degrees warmer than Monday’s highs in the 30s. Rain chances will return Tuesday night ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday morning. Highs on Wednesday will be recorded ahead of the front in the mid-50s, then falling temperatures are expected through the afternoon. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday, especially during the morning hours. Rainfall amounts will range from a quarter of an inch to a half inch. A few isolated locations may see slightly more than that. (Credit: CBS 2) Overall, it will be much colder starting Thursday with highs in the 40s through the weekend. (Credit: CBS 2) Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low of 32. Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and milder. High of 53. Wednesday: Rain likely, with falling temperatures in the afternoon. High of 57.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO