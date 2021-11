The year has gone by in a blink and, throughout it, Facebook's VR headset remains one of my favorite pieces of tech. As Facebook pushes to reinvent itself, perhaps even rename itself amid recent turmoil, and makes a new wave of AR/VR communication the backbone of a metaverse, the Oculus Quest 2 seems like the little $300 device at the center of it all. Right now, this VR headset remains the most immersive piece of mixed reality tech Facebook has -- and it can truly become more. But as Facebook's push to make the Quest 2 more of an essential device could be an uphill battle.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO