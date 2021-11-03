Kids may need a hat or gloves for the wait at the bus stop Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The coldest air of the season sticks around Thursday, bringing another frosty start. Temperatures will start out near or below freezing, so allow a little extra time to scrape your windshield and warm up the car.

Kids may need a hat or gloves for the wait at the bus stop.

If you want to receive alerts about weather, download our Severe Weather Team 11 app.

Another weak system will bring a few clouds, but no rain or snow showers are in the forecast. In fact, our dry weather pattern expected to stick around through the weekend.

The winter chill will loosen its grip as we head into the weekend, with highs rebounding back near 60.

