Priscilla Presley to headline ‘intimate’ Palm Springs event

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley, plans to speak publicly despite traditionally maintaining “extreme” privacy.

More than four decades since the famed musician’s death, Priscilla has safeguarded her late husband’s legacy, spearheading the effort to turn their old home and mansion into the world renowned, ticketed Graceland exhibit.

After keeping mum for years, Priscilla is scheduled to appear at the Oscar’s Palm Springs for an “intimate evening” event on Nov. 11, showcasing clips.

The 76-year old will discuss her relationship with Elvis, answer questions from the audience, and show film clips.

Priscilla and Elvis married on May 1, 1967, in Las Vegas and welcomed daughter, Lisa Marie, on February 1, 1968. The couple divorced in 1973, three years before Elvis’ passing.

Since his passing, Presley has kept his legacy alive by making appearances in Graceland, exhibitions, dedication ceremonies and other events.

The widow is also a respected actress who had a recurring role on the 1980s television hit show “Dallas” as well as appearances in multiple other shows.

The Nov. 11 event begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $49.95 up to $69.95. For more information on the event, click here .

