Browns' Baker Mayfield doesn't know if there can be a resolution with Odell Beckham Jr. 'right now'

Amid an ongoing rift, OBJ has been away from the Browns. Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

OBJ’s camp stirred the pot on Tuesday with a pair of viral posts on social media. First, Beckham’s father posted a highlight reel of miscommunications between his son and Mayfield. Then, LeBron James chimed in, seemingly urging the Browns to trade his friend before the deadline. One day later, Beckham is still in Cleveland, but he’s absent from practice with a “personal matter.”

Mayfield isn’t sure when he’ll touch base with Beckham, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and GM Andrew Berry chatted with his agent earlier Wednesday. Beckham has no remaining guarantees on his contract, so the Browns could cut him in early 2022 with zero cap penalty. But, if the situation can’t be salvaged, they could consider releasing him right now. With the trade deadline in the rear-view mirror, that would put one of the game’s most gifted talents on the waiver wire, available for all 31 teams.