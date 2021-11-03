CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavaliers vs. Trail Blazers: Live updates as Larry Nance Jr. makes his return to Cleveland with Portland

By Ashley Bastock, cleveland.com
 6 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Larry Nance Jr. makes his return to Cleveland tonight with the Portland Trail Blazers as they take on the 4-4 Cavaliers. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. Nance was traded from the Cavs to Portland in August. In the aftermath, he shared what playing for his hometown team meant...

