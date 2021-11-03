CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

Coach in hot water over sexuality comment

By S. Brady Calhoun
 6 days ago

APALACHICOLA, Fla. ( The Apalachicola Times ) — Franklin County’s middle school boys basketball coach has resigned his position, and been placed on administrative leave from his job as a fifth-grade paraprofessional after a relative of one of his players raised strong objections to a comment the coach made pertaining to the young man’s sexuality.

The incident in question arose following the Seahawks’ away game in Wewahitchka on Oct. 21. After the Seahawk victory over the Gators, Coach Nathan Jones, members of the team, and several parents and fans stopped at the McDonald’s restaurant in Port St. Joe, a meal break that is customary when county teams travel into or through Gulf County, according to our media partners at the Apalachicola Times .

The school district has not provided details of what is alleged to have been said by Jones.

Superintendent Steve Lanier said Thursday that Jones, a former Seahawk basketball player with the Class of 2018, had voluntarily stepped down from his position, which is funded by the district as a $1,977 supplemental contract.

South Walton freshman embraces disability, inspires teammates

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton defensive end Ethen Shaw is a star in the making. The freshman began the 2021 season on the JV team, but has since been moved up to varsity. He’s been battling the odds on the football field long before this fall as Shaw was born without most of […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
