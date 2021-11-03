CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Johnson likens the paparazzi to COVID-19: 'They're invisible germs'

By Claudia Willen
 6 days ago
Dakota Johnson attends a screening for "Bad Times At The El Royale" at Metrograph in 2018. Steven Ferdman/Getty Images
  • Dakota Johnson compared the paparazzi to COVID-19 in an interview with THR on Wednesday.
  • The actress said no one's photograph should be taken without their knowledge.
  • To maintain some privacy, Johnson has strategized secret ways to avoid the paparazzi.

As Dakota Johnson's career as an actress, producer, and director has taken off in recent years, the paparazzi have made it increasingly difficult for the 32-year-old to lead a private life.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday, Johnson expressed frustration with the unrelenting attention she receives from photographers, comparing them to "invisible germs" and COVID-19. The situation, she explained, has gradually worsened since she began dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin in 2017.

"They have graduated to being sneaky, sneaky vermin into pests that you can see. They're invisible germs. They're like COVID, horrible and deadly," the actress said.

She continued: "They hide in cars. If you're going to have that job, at least do it with some integrity. Get out of your car and take a picture."

Johnson described the sensation of never knowing when or where she's being photographed as "frightening" and "psycho."

And though some people may hold the opinion that she signed up for the attention by pursuing a career in show business, she firmly disagrees.

"It's like, 'You chose this career, deal with it.' But no, no one should have to deal with that," she said, adding, "Luckily, I figured out ways to evade them, and I'm not giving away my secrets. But truly it takes a lot to have a private life."

Dakota Johnson launched a production company called TeaTime Pictures. Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

As the child of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Johnson has always been in the public eye. But when she was growing up and watching her parents navigate their celebrity, social media had not yet altered the landscape.

"When I was growing up, social media didn't exist and that's when I learned about fame," she told OK! Magazine in 2020, adding, "My parents were famous people, but it was a really different version of fame back then. It was very physical. It was very loud."

Johnson exercises what control she can in keeping her private affairs off the internet. Though she does have a verified Instagram account, she keeps personal updates off her page, primarily using it to post updates about her production company, TeaTime Pictures.

"It's much more important to me to protect my privacy and my personal life than it is for me to market myself. I value my life. I also really value my relationships and I respect them. I don't need to flaunt myself on the internet," she said.

