Police respond to reports of two bald eagles found tangled on the street

The Plymouth police department was called for a rather strange reason on Tuesday. Neighbors called for officers after they found two bald eagles tangled together in the street.

“It was reported that two bald eagles were stuck together kind of laying in the middle of the roadway,” Sgt. Dallas Gjesvold said about how the department was notified.

The officers were unsure how the birds got tangled together, but they believed the eagles were fighting, Gjesvold said.

“What was going on was both the eagles were actually holding onto each other with their talons,” he said. “They must have been fighting in the air, locked onto each other, and fell to the ground, but they would not let go of each other for some time.”

Sgt. Gjesvold said they eventually got tired, released their talons, and flew away after officers spent close to ten minutes at the scene trying to get them to release each other.

“With a little assistance, the eagles were able to untangle themselves and flew away,” the department said on Twitter.