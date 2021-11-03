CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Woman allegedly convinced husband he had Alzheimer’s, stole $600K from him

By Nexstar Media Wire, Ashleigh Jackson
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DfGoY_0cllzzCx00

NEW HAVEN, Conn. ( KTVI/ WTNH ) – A 63-year-old Connecticut woman allegedly convinced her husband he had Alzheimer’s as part of a decadeslong scheme to steal his money.

For about 20 years, New Haven police said Donna Marino stole approximately $600,000 from her 73-year-old husband, cashing in on his pension checks, workers’ compensation payments, and Social Security income. She would then deposit the funds in a secret bank account without his knowledge, according to WTNH.

Police allege Marino forged her husband’s signature on legal documents and checks before depositing the funds into a secret bank account. To cover her tracks, Marino allegedly told police she had convinced her husband that he had Alzheimer’s disease.

“She believed that convincing him that he had Alzheimer’s disease would prevent him from going to the bank, ultimately, to discover the low balances on his accounts,” Capt. Joseph M. Murgo said, according to Patch.

New blood test can spot up to 50 different types of cancers

The investigation also revealed that Marino had a friend notarize a legal document that granted her power of attorney for her husband, Murgo said.

Marino’s husband and his adult daughter first went to the New Haven Police Department in March 2019 to report that Marino had been stealing his money since 1999.

When police interviewed the husband, he said that Marino had always controlled the household finances. His daughter told police she discovered the alleged theft “when she found financial paperwork laying around ” their residence, according to an affidavit obtained by the New Haven Register.

His daughter later contacted police and said her father no longer wanted to pursue charges for undisclosed reasons. After he filed for divorce in January 2020, his daughter reached back out to the department to reopen the investigation.

Police arrested Marino after she turned herself in last Wednesday on charges of first-degree larceny and third-degree forgery.

Air Force says nearly 8,500 miss deadline for COVID-19 shots

Marino is also accused of pawning some of her husband’s belongings, including jewelry and rare coins, without his consent. She allegedly told police that she used the funds to help her family members with rent, groceries, and car payments.

Marino was arraigned last Thursday and released on a promise to appear for her next court date on Nov. 29, the New Haven Register reported.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
New Haven, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forgery#Alzheimer#Ktvi#Wtnh#Social Security#The New Haven Register
WEHT/WTVW

Richmond police chase street sweeper early Sunday morning

RICHMOND, Ind. — The Richmond Police Department had an unusual pursuit early Sunday morning. The Richmond Police Department said third-shift officers responded to the 900 block of Butler Street just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday on a report of a person driving a piece of heavy machinery recklessly. Police say they got reports that the driver […]
RICHMOND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Victims identified in Mt. Vernon homicide investigation

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – A couple found dead in their Mt. Vernon home Saturday has now been identified. Indiana State Police said the victims are John Hall, 74, and Elizabeth Hall, 74. Authorities are treating this case as a homicide. Troopers said the couple’s cause of death will not yet be released because of […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Juvenile arrested after making threats against schools

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville said they arrested a juvenile for making threats towards two schools. Police said the juvenile confessed to posting threatening social media posts against Harrison High School and Bosse High School. According to a news release, the suspect was arrested Sunday. The juvenile is charged with three counts of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
598K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy