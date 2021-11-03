CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, OH

Inmate who walked away from corrections center back in custody

By Joe Clark, NBC4 Staff, Dan Pearlman
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=493sWj_0cllzunK00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An inmate who walked away from a Franklin County corrections center has been taken back into custody.

According to a spokesperson with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Jacob Benjamin Loper, was taken into custody just after 4 a.m., Thursday.

Loper was scheduled to be transferred to the U.S. Marshals Service, but when other inmates were being released from the correction center, he walked away and got into a waiting vehicle around 9 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

The driver and vehicle were later located, but Loper was not with them. The spokesperson said the driver reported that she dropped him off at Broad Street and Burgess Avenue in the Hilltop. It was not immediately clear whether the driver knew Loper was escaping.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said the normal releasing area at the jail is undergoing maintenance, so the inmates who were leaving because they bonded out or completed their sentences were put into the same booking area as those who were being transferred to another agency.

Baldwin added that Loper changed into civilian clothes, which is normal in a transfer of custody. After that, the sheriff said Loper intermingled with the group that was permitted to leave and walked out of the jail.

East side shooting leaves one man dead

Baldwin said there are no excuses for the incident, as an inmate should not be able to walk out of the building as easily as Loper did.

“There’s an internal review going on currently,” Baldwin said. “Our detective bureau’s reviewing it, along with the corrections chain of command, and they’ll find out why. Of course, everything in that building is under camera and video, so we’re able to view that and find out exactly what happened and policies will ensure it doesn’t happen again. Like I said, we haven’t had an escape in 24 years, so we’re not sure that it was a failure of policy or a failure of an employee.”

Loper was originally slated on several federal felony drug charges. The sheriff’s office has filed an escape charge against him as well, the spokesperson said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 0

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

New scam uses law enforcement to trick people out of money, investigators warn

MOGADORE, Ohio (WJW) – Mogadore police are warning residents about a new scam where the perpetrators are actually utilizing law enforcement to help trick people into giving them money. According to Officer Johnnie Slayton, here’s how it works. Someone calls, texts, emails, mails or sends a notice through a delivery service “notifying” the person that […]
MOGADORE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Franklin County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
County
Franklin County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Inmates#The Corrections#Wcmh#The U S Marshals Service#Our Detective Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Police: Two women found dead in Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say two women were killed in shooting in Toledo over the weekend. Police responding to a Shotspotter alert of possible gunfire at about 7 a.m. Sunday found the women on a street in central Toledo. Police said one woman was found in the driver’s seat of a sedan […]
TOLEDO, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio man killed by semi while changing tire on Interstate 71

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – State troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Richland County Monday afternoon. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:24 p.m. on Interstate 71 northbound at mile post 159 in Perry Township. According to state troopers, 65-year-old James Covrett, of Delaware, Ohio, was changing […]
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy