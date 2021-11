It’s been exactly a 100 years to the day since Anaheim High Students first decided their mascot name — the Colonists. Now, a century later, Anaheim High School students will vote to either keep the controversial mascot, get rid of it — or keep the name, but change the imagery behind it following growing community calls to replace “the colonists” mascot and the symbols associated with it, according to the school website.

