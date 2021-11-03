CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Beloit man charged with attempted murder for Wednesday morning shooting

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2txmBN_0cllzjKZ00

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 24, is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting at a woman and her passenger in a passing car Wednesday morning, according to Beloit Police.

Wiggins, who pleaded guilty to 2nd Degree Reckless Injury for a shooting at the Blu Astor Cabaret in June 2020, is said to have opened fire the car from another vehicle near Wisconsin and Henry Avenue at 9:46 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Wiggins this afternoon and charged him with two counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

He is currently being held at the Rock County Jail.

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 8

#608
6d ago

good. piece of 💩. now go after all these crackheads n dealers coming from 💩iL

Reply(1)
8
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville man arrested for fourth OWI Offense

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Friday night, a man was arrested for his fourth OWI Offense and this time with a passenger under 16 years old. The man has been identified as 28-year-old Clayton White Sr. who was driving on Highway 14 near North Wuthering Hills Drive when officers say they identified signs of impairment […]
JANESVILLE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
County
Rock County, WI
Rock County, WI
Crime & Safety
Beloit, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man hospitalized after being shot in his car

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 32-year-old Rockford man was hospitalized Sunday after being shot in the torso while parked in a driveway on Darwood Drive. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to investigate a call in the 3200 block of Darwood around 4:50 a.m. The victim told police he heard multiple gunshots and then […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Attempted Murder#Weather#Beloit Police#The Blu Astor Cabaret
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Driver hurt in Rockton single car crash

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — A driver was airlifted to the hospital Monday after a crash in Rockton. Firefighters rushed to the scene on W. Rockton Road around 2 p.m., which is where they found a black Fiat on it’s side. Investigators said that the driver was headed east when it left the road, hit a […]
ROCKTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
752K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy