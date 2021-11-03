CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, WA

Wind Advisory issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-11-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-11-04 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal judge rejects Trump effort to block Jan. 6 docs

A federal judge has denied former President Trump ’s lawsuit that seeks to block the National Archives from handing over documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, prompting the former president to quickly appeal the ruling. Trump sued the committee last month in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Aaron Rodgers says he takes 'full responsibility' for people feeling 'misled' by comments on Covid vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, sidelined by Covid-19, acknowledged Tuesday that he "misled some people" about his vaccination status. In an explosive interview last week on “The Pat McAfee Show” on SiriusXM, Rodgers confirmed that he is unvaccinated, claimed that he is allergic to vaccines and that he has taken ivermectin, said he is the victim of a “woke mob” and acknowledged that he has been seeking Covid-19 advice from podcaster Joe Rogan.
NFL
The Associated Press

House Jan. 6 panel subpoenas 10 former White House aides

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators issued subpoenas Tuesday to 10 former officials who worked for Donald Trump at the end of his presidency, an effort to find out more about what the president was doing and saying as his supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 in a bid to overturn his defeat.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
City
Cheney, WA
County
Ferry County, WA
State
Washington State
County
Whitman County, WA
County
Douglas County, WA
City
Davenport, WA
City
Odessa, WA
County
Adams County, WA
County
Lincoln County, WA
City
Rosalia, WA
City
Creston, WA
City
Pomeroy, WA
City
Colfax, WA
County
Asotin County, WA
City
Garfield, WA
County
Garfield County, WA
The Hill

Pfizer asks FDA to authorize booster shot for all adults

Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday said they had asked the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to authorize booster shots of their COVID-19 vaccine for all adults 18 and over, seeking to broaden who is eligible for a third shot. The move comes as part of a long-running debate among experts...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Advisory#Lower Garfield#Asotin Counties
The Associated Press

White House rushes with infrastructure fixes for US economy

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Biden administration is relying on infrastructure dollars to help fix the clogged ports and blanket the nation with internet access — but a series of initiatives rolled out on Tuesday show that the urgent pace might not be fast enough to address the immediate needs of an economy coping with a supply chain squeeze and a shift to remote work.
POTUS
CNN

13 senior Trump administration officials violated Hatch Act, report finds

(CNN) — Thirteen senior Trump administration officials violated the Hatch Act, according to a report from the US Office of Special Counsel that was released on Tuesday. Eleven of those senior Trump officials allegedly violated the Hatch Act by "campaigning on behalf of President Trump's reelection" during 18 official interviews or media appearances, and two of them committed violations related to 2020 Republican National Convention, the report said. The agency, which is charged with investigating Hatch Act violations, also found that some Trump administration officials "intentionally ignored the law's requirements and tacitly or expressly approved of senior administration officials violating the law."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy