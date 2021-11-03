Chipotle tests pollo asado at Cincinnati locations

For the first time in its 28-year history, Chipotle Mexican Grill is testing a new chicken recipe — and Cincinnati residents will be the first to try.

Chipotle announced Tuesday pollo asade will join its menu at 95 locations across Cincinnati and Sacramento, Calif. for a limited time. The new option includes chicken with a dry rub of cumin, guajillo peppers and coriander topped with garlic, chili peppers, lime and chopped cilantro.

“Chicken has long been the top protein choice among Chipotle guests,” said Chief Marketing Officer Chris Brandt in a press release. “With the celebrated Adobo chicken recipe already on our menu, we decided it was time to add another option and our new flavorful Pollo Asado chicken is another perfect complement to our real ingredients.”

Chipotle did not say how long the new recipe would be on the menu. The company is offering free delivery on all pollo asado orders placed through the Chipotle app or online from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14.

