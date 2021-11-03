CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs Police Department asks community help in locating suspects, vehicle

By Dani Birzer
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– On Thursday, Oct. 28, around 10:12 a.m., the Colorado Springs Police Departments Communications Center received a report of a man firing a handgun into an occupied vehicle in the 1600 block of South Nevada Avenue.

The involved vehicle and the suspect both fled prior to officers’ arrival.  The suspect in this incident is the same suspect in the Officer Involved Shooting which occurred in the 1700 block of South Wahsatch Avenue.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit began their investigation into the shooting of the vehicle. Detectives obtained surveillance video which showed the suspect shooting at a dark colored Honda Accord.

  • Courtesy of the CSPD.
  • Courtesy of the CSPD.

Detectives have been unable to identify additional information about the vehicle or the occupant(s) of the vehicle who are victims of a crime.

CSPD is asking for assistance from the public in identifying the vehicle and its occupants. The vehicle is described as a dark colored Honda Accord, possibly a 2005-2007 model. The vehicle possibly has blue tape on the driver side mirror and may have bullet holes in the rear of the vehicle.

If you were the occupant of the vehicle, or know who may be, please contact the CSPD Communication Center at 444-7000.

