At the end of the year, the 10-year tax abatement that has been treasured by Philadelphia developers for two decades will lose much of its value. On Jan. 1, an abatement that exempted new residential construction from its first 10 years of property taxes will be replaced by one that exempts such properties from 100% of property taxes in the first year and goes down 10% annually thereafter — from 90% in year two down to 10% by year 10. The change comes from a suite of laws passed by the Philadelphia City Council on Dec. 1, 2020, including a new 1% Development Impact Tax on all residential construction.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO