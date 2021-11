The countdown is over; “Eternals” is now playing in theaters! This epic new adventure features a new team of Super Heroes in the cinematic universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. An unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind’s most ancient enemy, the Deviants. You can catch the movie from Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao in theaters this weekend, and read on to learn about other ways to celebrate “Eternals” at Disney Parks in the U.S.!

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO