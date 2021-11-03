CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State State Announces Three Game Day Captains: Purdue

By Kenny Jordan
 6 days ago
Michigan State football announced their alternating captains for this week's matchup with Purdue. Junior offensive lineman J.D. Duplain, senior safety Xavier Henderson and senior offensive tackle AJ Arcuri have earned the roles of captains this week.

Henderson remains the only player to have been captain every game this season with his ninth straight game coming on Saturday.

Last week against Michigan, Henderson had seven tackles including four solo tackles, one tackle for a loss and one pass deflection. On the season, Henderson is sixth in the Big Ten with 67 total tackles.

Duplain and Arcuri are both starters on the offensive line for the Spartans that boast one of the best rushing attacks in the country led by Heisman candidate Kenneth Walker III. Duplain starts at left guard while Arcuri starts at right tackle for an improved Michigan State offensive line from a year ago.

SpartanNation

Mel Tucker credits Purdue, backs his players' effort following loss

Following Michigan State’s loss to Purdue on Saturday, Spartan head coach Mel Tucker tipped his hat to their opponents, the Boilermakers. “We’re going to own it. Give those guys credit where credit is due. They beat us,” Tucker said. “We didn’t make enough plays, we didn’t execute well enough to win the game. They outplayed us, they made more plays then we made, so we’ve got to give them credit. They played a heck of a ball game.”
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartans slide in updated AP Poll, still ahead of U-M

Michigan State dropped three spots to No. 8 in the updated Associated Press Top 25, following the Spartans 40-29 loss at Purdue on Saturday. Unlike in the Amway Coaches Poll, Michigan State remained ahead of rival Michigan, who came in at No. 9. The Spartans defeated the Wolverines, 37-33, just one week ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Injury update: Latest on WR Jalen Nailor

Michigan State junior wide receiver Jalen Nailor is officially 'Out' for today's game at Purdue. A spokesperson for MSU confirmed that Nailor and left tackle Jarrett Horst did not make the trip to West Lafayette. Nailor missed the second half against Michigan last week, and was seen on the sidelines...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Michigan State falls below rival in latest Coaches Poll

With their loss at Purdue yesterday, it was expected that Michigan State would drop in the latest Amway Coaches Poll on Sunday. The Spartans indeed fell back three spots to No. 9, one spot below rival Michigan, who MSU just defeated 37-33 a week ago. It's head-scratching that on-the-field results...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartan Football Essentials: Spoiled by the Boilermakers, Again

This unit had more than it could handle today. Beyond the natural challenge of playing on the road, the Offense was missing its third-most important player in starting Left Tackle, Jarrett Horst. As far as the Offensive Line has come since last winter they did not carry the depth to patch that hole well enough. Making things worse, Kenneth Walker’s fumble on the opening drive was the spark needed to bring the Purdue home crowd right into the mix. It all added up to just too much for the Offense to overcome.
COLLEGE SPORTS
