Clarksville, TN

Frosty Morn Meatpacking building to reemerge in Clarksville

By Chris Davis
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 6 days ago
After sitting vacant for decades, an important part piece of Clarksville’s history will transform into something new.

The Frosty Morn's Meatpacking Plant will receive a face lift soon, according to plans from the City of Clarksville.

But before all the new renovation comes to light, some remembered the location as a place that represented an imprint of the area's economy.

Jerry Myers was the last person to leave the building when the Frosty Morn Meatpacking Plant went out of business.

"It was tough, a lot of families worked here," Myers said. "A lot of people worked here for years and years. It was just a bad situation to shut the doors."

During its heyday, Frosty Morn shipped beef and pork products from New Orleans to New York City. Overall, the business employed 600 people. However, Myers said the business became too much of an operation, and the company fell into bankruptcy.

Throughout the last four decades, the building has found new purpose, although nothing stuck.

But City of Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said the city's plans for the building will hopefully change that streak.

"What we envision is sort of a multicultural facility that will have opportunities for the youth of those neighborhoods in the city to get jobs, internships, create an incubator if you will for business," Pitts said.

A rendering from the City of Clarksville even suggested it could transform into a food truck park. So far, the city created conceptualized preliminary designs for the space, but Pitts said he wanted to hear first from the community before the plans go any further.

"It’s a solid building with a lot of opportunity," Pitts said.

The City of Clarksville will host a community meeting at 5 p.m. on Nov. 16 at the Burt-Cobb Recreation Center where city leadership will unveil renderings such as the one seen here and discuss details of the project.

Sharon McLean
6d ago

Have you seen the building lately? It’s rundown and a eyesore, tear it down and rebuild. Clarksville wastes taxpayer money on projects that are Money pits. Use our money to clean up Clarksville, make the roads better with less congestion and have a better plan. Just continuing to build does not solve the problem. Clarksville you can do better.

Robert Tamboer
5d ago

Pitts most likely has some personal financial gain and interest in this site. Otherwise private investors would do something with it. But instead, he wants to waste more tax payer monies.

