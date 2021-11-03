CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Anacortes volleyball team beats Lynden

By VINCE RICHARDSON @goskagit
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 7 days ago
Skagit Valley Herald's Prep Sports Stats

ANACORTES — The Anacortes volleyball team notched a 3-1 victory over the Lynden Lions on Tuesday night.

The Seahawks won 27-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-13.

"Lynden is a tough opponent and we were able to slow down their hitters," said Anacortes coach Kelsey Swapp. "It was an all-around team effort."

Skyler Whisler finished the match with 18 kills and 18 digs for the Seahawks. Kendyl Flynn had 16 kills and three aces, and Ariana Bickley collected five aces and 23 digs.

Kenna Flynn tallied 41 assists as the Seahawks ended their regular season with an overall record of 11-4.

Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,

Bellingham Bayhawks 0

BURLINGTON — The Tigers swept the Bayhawks in their final regular-season match, 25-10, 25-8, 25-12.

Lexie Mason led the home team with 12 kills followed by Jordyn Smith with 11 kills and Amey Rainaud with seven kills, 17 assists and four aces.

The Tigers will enter postseason play with an overall record of 14-3.

Grace Academy Eagles 3,

Concrete Lions 0

MARYSVILLE — A shorthanded Lions squad lost to the top-seeded Eagles in the second round of the District 1B Tournament.

Game scores were 25-20, 25-10, 25-13.

Due to COVID protocols, the Lions played the match with six players and did not have a libero. Things got worse as a collision in the second set left Concrete with five players.

"Lots of fight, grit, and never-give-up attitude, but ultimately lost to a very good team," said Concrete coach Kevik Rensink. "Beyond proud of the heroic effort put forth by the team.

"Now we gear up to play Providence Classical Christian Thursday in a loser-out, winner-move-on match. I like our chances."

Hayley Daniels was 12-for-12 serving for the Lions, Ashley Parker was 8-for-8 serving with five assists and nine kills, and Carlen Herz had two blocks, seven assists, and eight kills.

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 3,

Squalicum Storm 1

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Cubs concluded their regular season with a win to finish 6-7.

Shoreline Christian Chargers 3,

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 0

SHORELINE — The Hurricanes (7-12) were swept by the Chargers in the District 1B Tournament.

Girls’ Soccer

Cedarcrest Red Wolves 3,

Anacortes Seahawks 2 (OT)

DUVALL — Cedarcrest snapped a 2-2 tie with an overtime goal and eliminated Anacortes from the Northwest 2A District Tournament.

Emma Foley scored unassisted from the top of the 18-yard box in the first half, and Breann Morgenthaler scored on a putback in the second half to account for the Seahawks’ goals.

“Our Seahawks fought to the very end,” Anacortes coach Gretchen Hanson said. “With several injuries and players fighting through significant pain, we still had our chance.”

Hanson highlighted the play of Morgenthaler and Gessica Oliver, both outside midfielders, and forward-midfielder Brooklyn Brichta. Goalkeeper Claire Schnabel made 20 saves.

