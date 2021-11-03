MLW FUSION: ALPHA Preview 11.3.21

Last week I predicted that a ladder match would be used to decide the National Openweight Championship. Now granted, that was one of five options I had listed, but still. MLW did announce a ladder match for the National Openweight Title to be held at the War Chamber taping on November 6th. They also did this week's article for me in part. Today we're looking at who I think should be the next National Openweight Champion, and MLW has now given me my options. The match will have five people, with the fifth being a wild card that as of writing we do not know. I can only assume they will be announced at the start of the match itself. Either the wild card, Zenshi, Myron Reed, Alex Kane, or Alex Shelley will be the next champion. We're going to look at each of the four announced wrestlers and whether they should win, and speculate on the identity of the wild card.

