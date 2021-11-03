CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Ojabo: From Unknown To Star

By Josh Taubman
 6 days ago
Perhaps no player has made more strides this season than David Ojabo.

In 2020, the linebacker was primarily a special team’s player but now in his junior year, Ojabo has emerged. He leads the team in sacks with seven and is just five away from tying the Michigan single season record. He also has the most forced fumbles with three and won Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week against Wisconsin where he finished the day with 2.5 sacks seven tackles, seven tackles and a forced fumble.

The numbers speak for themselves, but his rise is even more remarkable considering that he was born in Nigeria, grew up in Scotland playing soccer and basketball and didn’t play football competitively until his junior year of high school. Flash forwards a couple years, and Ojabo is one of Michigan’s defensive leaders.

"My coaches put me in the best position possible," Ojabo told reporters on Tuesday. "I just go out there and execute. It's all trust. Sometimes you can be hesitant, but you just can't do it, man. You just got to trust whatever coach put in front of you is going to work, that play. Most times it does. That's all it is."

Ojabo’s raw talent earned him 35 scholarship offers and he ultimately wound up with the Wolverines but there was still a learning curve to playing football at the collegiate level. He patiently waited his turn the last two seasons in the back of a crowded linebacker room, but with some of those guys now playing in the NFL, Ojabo is seizing his moment.

"I knew I was here for a reason," Ojabo said. "I paid my dues. There were people like Josh Uche and Kwity [Paye], look at them right now, both making an impact in the league. I'd be a fool to come in thinking I'd play over them or split time with them. They're first and second rounders. I just knew when my time comes to just take advantage of that.”

The new defensive coaching staff is helping squeeze the maximum potential out of Ojabo. He said his football IQ has improved “tremendously” and when the game film is plugged in, it’s hard not to notice number 55 flying all over the field.

As his playing time continues to increase, he’s refining his abilities and becoming a more complete player.

"That's what I've been putting an emphasis on, just honing on the details of football and not just relying on my athletic ability,” Ojabo said. “I think it's showing, I'm now understanding what different formations mean and just what the game is all about. It's helping me."

Ojabo has excelled in his bigger role with the defense and it's hard not to envision him earning some Big Ten All-Defensive First Team honors at the end of the year. Next season, while other defensive leaders like Josh Ross and Aidan Hutchinson will be gone, Ojabo will likely return for his senior year — serving as the face of the Wolverines’ defense.

It’s incredible that after having no football experience until 2017, Ojabo has become such an explosive player — wreaking havoc on opponents' game plans. The expectations and NFL draft buzz will only grow as he continues to show his true potential as a player.

The only question is how much better he can get.

WolverineDigest

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Beats Northwestern, Moves To 7-0

Coming into the game Michigan was a massive 23.5-point favorite, and for a while, it looked completely out of reach. The Wildcats were pesky and hung around in the first half, but Michigan proved to be too talented over the course of 60 minutes. Despite a 26-point win, there are still some question marks heading into the matchup with Michigan State next weekend. At the end of the day U-M is 7-0 and ready for the huge in-state showdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Jim Harbaugh reacts to David Ojabo's controversial forced fumble against Michigan State

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pleaded with officials and asked for an explanation in the first half of the Wolverines' 37-33 loss at Michigan State after it appeared his defense made a standout play resulting in a touchdown. Michigan linebacker David Ojabo strip-sacked Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne and Aidan Hutchinson fell on the football in the end zone for a second-quarter touchdown.
MICHIGAN STATE
profootballnetwork.com

David Ojabo, Michigan DE | NFL Draft Scouting Report

There’s an edge rusher who’s consistently wreaked havoc on opposing offensive linemen this season. He plays for the Michigan Wolverines and could be a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. I’m sure you know who I’m talking about. No, it isn’t Aidan Hutchinson. I’m talking about Michigan DE David Ojabo — a player whose scouting report has his draft stock soaring late in the season.
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo among Power 5 leaders in key PFF stat

Despite dropping the annual battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy, No. 9 Michigan still has plenty of reasons for holding their heads high. Along with remaining in the top-10 of the AP Poll, the Michigan defense features a pair of players that may just end up making program history in defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.
MICHIGAN STATE
247Sports

Ojabo: Michigan needs to 'bounce back'

In the video embedded above, Michigan defensive end David Ojabo explains Michigan's mindset and approach heading into the Indiana game on Saturday night. The third-year pass-rusher has emerged as a star opposite Aidan Hutchinson as they form one of the best pass rushing combos in the country. Michigan entered the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

Trends, Stats And Grades From The Indiana Game

Michigan is now 8-1 after handling Indiana in Ann Arbor on Saturday night. The Wolverines didn't explode offensively but still came away with a 29-7 win. When looking back at the game through the Pro Football Focus lens, a few things stand out. The offensive line is all the way...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Josh Ross
Michigan Daily

Against Indiana, David Ojabo’s rapid growth comes into focus

Five years ago, David Ojabo hadn’t played a single snap of organized football. Now a junior edge rusher for the Michigan football team, Ojabo’s second-quarter strip sack emerged as the turning point in the seventh-ranked Wolverines’ 29-7 win over Indiana on Saturday night. After Michigan’s offense struggled to get on the board in the opening quarter, Ojabo’s big play set the Wolverines up just outside the red zone. From there, it took just four plays for the offense to turn a 3-0 lead into a double-digit advantage.
INDIANA STATE
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Outlines What Could Lead To Nick Saban’s Retirement

A (somewhat misunderstood) Nick Saban quote from today’s SEC coaches teleconference got the college football world all atwitter this afternoon, with the notion that he could coach at Alabama for another decade. He didn’t exactly say that, but it didn’t stop it from becoming fodder today, to the point where even Steve Spurrier weighed in.
COLLEGE SPORTS
